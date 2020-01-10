Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Marry Chiwenga demands US$47 000 maintenance

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
MARRY, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has filed papers at the High Court demanding US$47 000 per month for maintenance as she also revealed the VP was taking unprescribed drugs as he believed his ascendancy to be Zimbabwe's President was in jeopardy.

In her papers, the ex-model further claims Chiwenga purchased several upmarket properties outside the country using relatives as proxies in order to avoid the west targeting the assets under the ongoing sanctions regime against some top government officials.

The Chiwengas are going through a messy divorce process at the High Court where Marry is demanding a share of the couple's properties including luxury vehicles.

The couple is tussling for its minor children's custody with the VP claiming his wife often carried out some rituals in the family home, in the process traumatising the kids. Chiwenga has also accused his wife of being a drug addict.

However, Marry has dismissed the allegations telling the High Court that she was not a drug addict but a better parent than VP Chiwenga who was relying on drugs such as opiates without a prescription.

She is also demanding that Chiwenga should compensate her for injuries sustained when a grenade exploded at White City Stadium in 2018, injuring her and the VP.

The explosion during President Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential campaign rally is yet to be solved after killing two presidential security aides and injuring more. Chiwenga and wife were airlifted to South Africa for medical treatment.

Marry did not specify how much Chiwenga should compensate her for, for the bomb blast but said the compensation was for reconstructive surgery on her legs and arms which continue to hurt.

"Defendant (Marry) avers in reconvention that the demise of the customary law union was brought about by plaintiff's (Chiwenga) acute paranoia brought about by his poor health, his being under heavy doses of drugs including unprescribed opiates, his surrounding himself with persons who want to take advantage of him and his belief that his ascendency to the position of Presidency might be in jeopardy," Marry said in her claim.

Marry claimed that she is a better parent to their three minor children compared to Chiwenga who is always away seeking medication.

"Defendant denies that she is a drug addict and pleads that the children were under her exclusive care for long periods of time without any adverse consequences on them and it is denied that the children's best interests would be served by custody being awarded to a sickly absentee parent who is more in hospital than out," Marry said.

Chiwenga filed for divorce late last year.

The war between the two has escalated resulting in Marry being arrested on allegations of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was bed-ridden at a hospital in South Africa.

She was also charged with money laundering, externalisation and fraud following a tip-off to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission by the VP.

In her response, Marry said Chiwenga had all his assets registered in his relatives' names in attempts to avoid the properties being targeted again under sanctions that were imposed on him by the United States.

She said she actively participated in acquiring the assets but her name could not be used in registering the assets for political reasons.

"Defendant pleads that all assets acquired during the subsistence of the marriage were acquired with the full knowledge and participation of the plaintiff whose name could not be used and who on advice from the bank, procured his relatives to assist in the acquisition of the assets on the basis that plaintiff's name could not be used as he was on the sanctions list," Marry said through her lawyers.

"Defendant further pleads that all the monies used to acquire assets were availed by the plaintiff from some of his business partners and that the amnesia he has developed is part of the contrived criminal proceedings against her."

Marry then demanded US$40 000 maintenance and US$2 500 for the couple's three minor children.

"Defendant claims in reconvention maintenance for the three minor children, the equivalent of US$2 500 calculated at the interbank rate prevailing on the date of payment until each child attains the age of majority or become self-supporting…defendant claims in reconvention personal maintenance in an amount equivalent to US$40 000 per month payable in Zimbabwe dollars calculated at the interbank rate prevailing on the date of payment until her death or remarriage," she said.

She also wants to maintain the fancy life she was accustomed to.

"The plaintiff must pay the entire school account in respect of each child at a Catholic school including school fees, levies, top-ups, costs of extra-lessons costs of all extra-curricular activities, costs of school and sports uniforms, sports equipment and all other school related costs," she said.

"That plaintiff pays for the defendant and her children annual holidays; one fully expensed international holiday per annum at a five star facility inclusive of spending money of not less than the equivalent of US$25 000, one fully expensed regional holiday per annum at a five star facility inclusive of spending money of not less than the equivalent of US$15 000, one fully expensed local holiday per annum and spending money of not less than Z$25 000 per person."

Marry also complained that Chiwenga did not even end their customary marriage but simply rushed to the courts.

She claimed the Vice President sent a go-between with a divorce token which she refused to accept because it was in US currency.

Consequently, the customary marriage continues to subsist," she said.

On the other hand, Chiwenga wants Marry's bail to be revoked on grounds that she did not surrender all her travelling documents.

But Marry said Chiwenga's requests should be turned down because he approached the courts with "dirty hands".

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

16 mins ago | 132 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

16 mins ago | 34 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

18 mins ago | 103 Views

Copper thief arrested

19 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

19 mins ago | 101 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

20 mins ago | 116 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

20 mins ago | 41 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

21 mins ago | 65 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

28 mins ago | 82 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

28 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

29 mins ago | 75 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

29 mins ago | 83 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

31 mins ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

38 mins ago | 144 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

38 mins ago | 69 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

39 mins ago | 71 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

40 mins ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

40 mins ago | 98 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

41 mins ago | 23 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

42 mins ago | 40 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

43 mins ago | 28 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

43 mins ago | 145 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

44 mins ago | 65 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

44 mins ago | 31 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

46 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

46 mins ago | 40 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

47 mins ago | 86 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

47 mins ago | 31 Views

Musona joins Eupen

48 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

48 mins ago | 85 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

49 mins ago | 35 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

49 mins ago | 36 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

50 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

51 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

52 mins ago | 38 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

52 mins ago | 67 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

53 mins ago | 23 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

53 mins ago | 66 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

54 mins ago | 67 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

55 mins ago | 30 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

55 mins ago | 33 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

55 mins ago | 34 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

56 mins ago | 40 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

57 mins ago | 20 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

57 mins ago | 37 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days