Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe braces for paperless courts

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
While piles of paper still rule in all Zimbabwean courthouses, the new Commercial Court Division of the High Court, which is getting ready to move at the end of the year into Bristol House now under renovation, will be the first paperless court.

All documents will be in electronic format, with lawyers sending their submissions through the Internet.

"The plan is to renovate and customise the building into a world-class courthouse with state-of-the-art equipment, including the Integrated Electronic Case Management System," said Chief Justice Luke Malaba during the official opening of the 2020 Legal Year in Harare this week.

"Work at the building has commenced. Barring unforeseen challenges, the renovations and customisation are projected to be complete by the end of the year."

Chief Justice Malaba, who also chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), emphasised that as part of its responsibility to support national programmes, the Judiciary fully embraced the Government's "Ease of Doing Business" initiative.

"To that end, commercial courts and small claims courts were established at all provincial magistrates' courts across the country," he said.

Already, the Commercial Court Rules for the High Court crafted by a team of veteran lawyers led by Justice Joseph Martin Mafusire are now complete and have since been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for legislation.

Other members of the team are senior legal practitioners Messrs Edwin Manikai, Addington Chinake and Tinoziva Bere. Harare lawyers concurred with the Chief Justice that the paperless system should be given full backing because it was integral in minimising the opportunity for everything, from filing errors to corrupt activities, as it is difficult to cheat a digitised system or lose documents.

Mrs Sitembile Mpofu said administrative processes that were the bedrock of the system were cumbersome and digitisation will go a long way in lifting that administrative load.

"A digital system will minimise the chances for human error with regards to issues like filing of documents, for example," she said.

"The additional fact that lawyers and witnesses will be able to make submissions via video link will cut both cost and time. This can only be seen as a positive development for the legal system as a whole."

Mrs Mpofu said it was important to take into cognisance the external environment that the system will be operating in to ensure that there was adequate infrastructure like electricity and Internet connection to allow those in the remote areas to also benefit from digitisation.

Senior lawyer Mr Vote Muza, who was among guests at the official opening of the legal year, welcomed Chief Justice Malaba's statement on the advent of paperless courts.

 "He deserves loud praise for making our administration of justice compare with the best in the world," he said.

"Litigation costs are curtailed. Time spent on travelling becomes a thing of the past and the idea of filing court documents at the click of a mouse is just thrilling." Advocate Sithembinkosi Magwaliba said the creation of a paperless commercial division of the High Court will be a significant milestone in the history of the Judiciary.

"Its benefits include easy file tracking and reducing the human element in the management of the process filed," he said.

"It eliminates the common problems of missing files and tampering with the files. It provides convenience in that e-filing of the documents permits the parties to file documents from their offices."

Adv Magwaliba said it must be managed well by appropriately qualified competent systems administrators because "any system is as good as those who manage it".

Lawyer-cum-politician Mr Obert Gutu said: "E-lawyering has become the new normal in many countries, including even here in Africa. In Namibia, they are already at a very advanced stage in implementing a paperless court system.

"Chief Justice Luke Malaba was on point when he mentioned that the JSC plans to create a paperless commercial court. Artificial intelligence has revolutionalised the way business is done in this world, legal business included."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

17 mins ago | 151 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

17 mins ago | 35 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

20 mins ago | 110 Views

Copper thief arrested

20 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

20 mins ago | 114 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

21 mins ago | 124 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

21 mins ago | 45 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

22 mins ago | 72 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

30 mins ago | 87 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

30 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

30 mins ago | 82 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

30 mins ago | 92 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

31 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

32 mins ago | 46 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

40 mins ago | 148 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

40 mins ago | 72 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

40 mins ago | 72 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

41 mins ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

41 mins ago | 101 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

43 mins ago | 43 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

44 mins ago | 28 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

44 mins ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

45 mins ago | 151 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

45 mins ago | 69 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

46 mins ago | 32 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

47 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

48 mins ago | 40 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

49 mins ago | 87 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

49 mins ago | 35 Views

Musona joins Eupen

49 mins ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

49 mins ago | 85 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

50 mins ago | 36 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

51 mins ago | 40 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

51 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

52 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

53 mins ago | 39 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

53 mins ago | 69 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

54 mins ago | 23 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

54 mins ago | 67 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

55 mins ago | 67 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

56 mins ago | 33 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

57 mins ago | 38 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

57 mins ago | 40 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

57 mins ago | 31 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

58 mins ago | 20 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

58 mins ago | 37 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days