Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zifa offices in Harare were raided by the Sheriff of the High Court on Wednesday and movable office property was attached over a US$209 460 debt the association has owed LED Travel and Tours since 2012. The debt was accrued during the Cuthbert Dube era, with a writ of execution issued on June 24, 2015.

In a statement yesterday, Zifa confirmed that some of its movable property was attached before expressing "our grave concern over the growing acts of interference and sabotage designed to cripple our operations, particularly when national teams were in camp".

"Zifa would like to inform all stakeholders that some of our property was removed by the Sheriff of the High Court over a debt to LED Travel and Tours accrued in 2012. The unfortunate development came as a surprise to the association since the creditor was paid and acknowledged receipt of the payment. The association is gravely concerned by growing acts of interference and sabotage designed to cripple our operations particularly during periods when we have national teams in camp. This is not the first time that some creditors have targeted the association's movable assets and bank accounts when there are national team assignments," read the Zifa statement.

It also emerged that on July 7, 2017, legal representatives of Led wrote to the Sheriff indicting that the writ be not executed since payment had been made.

"We must hasten to highlight that it is the association's responsibility to pay its creditors, but we cannot extinguish the debt overnight. We have been working round the clock to ensure that the debt now amounting to millions of dollars, which was accrued over the past eight years, is serviced.

"We sympathise with our creditors, but we are working on a plan to service the debt. We are aware of a cartel that is fighting to dislodge the current Zifa leadership and the entire council. As the Zifa board and council, we will continue to protect football in Zimbabwe and ensure that there is harmony and unity in football. This cartel, which has joined hands with some creditors, are targeting funds from Fifa meant for development of football in general. This has completely paralysed Zifa operations.

"However, we would want to extend our sincere gratitude to our partners, sponsors and well-wishers, who have promised to fight for football until the storm is over.  

"We thank them for the continued support. Lastly, we want to urge our creditors to be patient with us as we embark on a fruitful engagement plan. We have declared year 2020 as a year of working for football and we are so hopeful that the storm is coming to an end and football must always be the winner," Zifa said.

According to Zifa lawyer Chenaimoyo Gumiro, an application was lodged with the High Court of Harare yesterday to have the attached properties returned to 53 Livingstone Avenue.

Source - chroincle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

24 mins ago | 217 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

24 mins ago | 51 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

27 mins ago | 166 Views

Copper thief arrested

27 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

27 mins ago | 149 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

28 mins ago | 169 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

28 mins ago | 69 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

28 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

29 mins ago | 112 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

36 mins ago | 110 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

37 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

37 mins ago | 112 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

37 mins ago | 126 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

38 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

39 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

39 mins ago | 62 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

46 mins ago | 173 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

47 mins ago | 91 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

47 mins ago | 89 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

48 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

48 mins ago | 137 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

49 mins ago | 33 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

50 mins ago | 56 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

51 mins ago | 35 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

51 mins ago | 35 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

52 mins ago | 180 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

52 mins ago | 87 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

53 mins ago | 42 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

54 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

55 mins ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

56 mins ago | 40 Views

Musona joins Eupen

56 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

56 mins ago | 94 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

57 mins ago | 41 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

57 mins ago | 46 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

58 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

59 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

60 mins ago | 47 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

1 hr ago | 40 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days