Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MAN from Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South province has appeared in court for allegedly fatally assaulting his wife.

Thembani Nkomo (34) of Zimbili Village A allegedly kicked the late Ms Sithandazile Mpofu whose age was not revealed in court, once on the abdomen and she was rushed to hospital where she died three days later.

Nkomo was not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

He was remanded in custody to January 27 this year but was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said on January 6 this year, a misunderstanding arose between Nkomo and his wife. The issue which led to the misunderstanding was not stated in court.

"The accused person kicked the now deceased once on the left lower abdomen and she was rushed to hospital but later died on January 9," he said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Nkomo's arrest. Recently, a Bulawayo man appeared in court for allegedly fatally assaulting his wife with an electric cable and a log accusing her of having an extra-marital affair.

Mike Nyoni (24) of Pumula South suburb allegedly assaulted Ms Moderate Ngwenya (21) on her thighs and buttocks before hitting her on the head several times using a log. She sustained serious head injuries, a laceration on the skull, swollen forearms, bruises on the lower limbs and on the chest.

Ms Ngwenya died while in the casualty ward awaiting admission to Mpilo Central Hospital. The matter is still before the courts.

