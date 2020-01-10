Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Highlanders' goalkeepers coach Peter "Captain Oxo" Nkomo has joined ambitious TelOne FC in the same capacity.Nkomo started at TelOne on Wednesday together with Tendai Chikuni, who joined the free spending Gweru-based outfit as one of the assistant coaches. Nkomo, who is also the Mighty Warriors' goalkeepers' coach and Chikuni, were with Ngezi Platinum Stars.The duo was reportedly roped in by head coach Rahman Gumbo, who joined the Wifi Boys last August together with Lloyd Mutasa. TelOne president Lloyd Mtetwa said an official announcement unveiling the club's new technical team will be made next week."We only started our trials on Wednesday and we are still putting our new technical team together. You are aware that Tembo Chuma left the club to join FC Platinum and Joel Luphahla has also left for greener pastures, which means we have to bring some new coaches. Everything will be formalised next week," said Mtetwa.A picture posted on the Wifi Boys' official Facebook page heavily suggests that Nkomo and Chikuni have reunited with Gumbo. In the picture Nkomo and Chikuni are seen following instructions given to the club's trialists by Gumbo at Ascot Stadium on Wednesday.