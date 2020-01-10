Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
CHIEF Secretary in the Office of the President, Misheck Sibanda has applied for the courts to pardon him after he failed to defend an application filed by former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko seeking an order declaring as illegal and unconstitutional the withholding of his pension by government.

The application by Sibanda with three other senior government officials, Zibusiso Ncube, the Civil Service Commission Secretary; Jonathan Wutaunashe, Salary Service Bureau Paymaster and Brighton Chizingo, Civil Service Commission Director of Pensions was filed this week at the High Court in Bulawayo through the Civil Division of the Attorney General's Office.

"This is an application in which I am seeking condonation for the late filing of my notice of opposition in case No H.C 2341/19. When the 2nd, 3rd and 4th applicants herein were served with the court application in the said case, they indicated to me that I had been cited as a party to the proceedings and that they needed instructions from me so that we could file a joint opposition," said Sibanda in his court papers.

"I indicated to them that I could only furnish them with instructions after I had been served with the court application and after having perused it. To this day, I have not been served with the court application," he said.

Last year, the Public Service Commission (PSC) agreed to pay Mphoko his pension only and no other benefits.

In a letter dated 18 November 2019, the PSC through the Civil Division of the Attorney General's Office also indicated that they intended to oppose Mphoko's application but the opposing time frame had since elapsed.

Mphoko was Vice President during late President Robert Mugabe's last term of office which ended abruptly with a military coup. Mugabe was replaced by incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

At one time, as part of his ‘exit package', Mphoko demanded first class air travel on four foreign trips per year; private houses and an army of aides and domestic staff. These were some of the benefits that he enjoyed during his days as Mugabe's VP.

In terms of Vice Presidents, Statutory Instrument 86 of 2015, says a VP is entitled to enjoy exit packages such as a security officer, two drivers and domestic workers after serving at least one term.

However, the government stated Mphoko does not qualify for the benefits since he did not serve a full term as VP. He assumed office in 2014 and two years short of a full five-year term.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

24 mins ago | 223 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

27 mins ago | 167 Views

Copper thief arrested

27 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

27 mins ago | 151 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

28 mins ago | 173 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

28 mins ago | 70 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

29 mins ago | 117 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

37 mins ago | 111 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

37 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

37 mins ago | 117 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

38 mins ago | 129 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

38 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

39 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

40 mins ago | 63 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

47 mins ago | 175 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

47 mins ago | 92 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

48 mins ago | 90 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

48 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

49 mins ago | 140 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

49 mins ago | 34 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

50 mins ago | 58 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

51 mins ago | 36 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

52 mins ago | 181 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

53 mins ago | 87 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

53 mins ago | 44 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

55 mins ago | 51 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

56 mins ago | 100 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

56 mins ago | 40 Views

Musona joins Eupen

56 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

57 mins ago | 96 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

57 mins ago | 41 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

58 mins ago | 47 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

58 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

59 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

1 hr ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

1 hr ago | 40 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days