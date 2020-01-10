Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE High Court has nullified the suspension of a Gweru Polytechnic student who had been barred from attending lessons for allegedly inciting other students to protest over "exorbitant and substandard" hostel meals.

Panashe Mudzingwa (21), who is in his final year of studying towards a diploma in information technology, was suspended indefinitely last year in November from attending lectures pending a disciplinary hearing on allegations of misconduct.

The ruling by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva follows an urgent chamber application by Mudzingwa through his lawyers, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, challenging his suspension.

In papers before the court, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, Gweru Polytechnic principal Mr Washington Chandiwana and the college's head of division for student affairs, one Mrs J Nzvenga, were cited as respondents.

Mudzingwa, who is a member of the students' food committee, said his suspension was some form of punishment for being the most vocal during a meeting on issues affecting them. He said he was shocked when he received a letter from Mr Chandiwana on the following day notifying him of the suspension.

Justice Takuva ruled that the suspension was unjustified and a violation of Mudzingwa's constitutional right to freedom of expression.

"Pending confirmation and discharge of this provisional order, it is ordered that the applicant (Mudzingwa) be and hereby immediately reinstated at Gweru Polytechnic as a student with full entitlements and benefits ascribed to a student, which includes attending lessons. Prosecution thereof be and hereby stayed," ruled the judge.

Mudzingwa is alleged to have incited other students to demonstrate at the hostels over "expensive and substandard" meals.

He was barred from attending classes and accessing college premises pending the disciplinary hearing. Mudzingwa argued that his suspension had no legal basis.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

24 mins ago | 223 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

27 mins ago | 167 Views

Copper thief arrested

28 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

28 mins ago | 151 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

28 mins ago | 176 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

29 mins ago | 70 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

30 mins ago | 117 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

37 mins ago | 112 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

37 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

38 mins ago | 117 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

38 mins ago | 130 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

39 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

39 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

40 mins ago | 63 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

47 mins ago | 175 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

47 mins ago | 92 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

48 mins ago | 90 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

48 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

49 mins ago | 140 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

49 mins ago | 34 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

50 mins ago | 58 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

51 mins ago | 36 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

52 mins ago | 182 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

53 mins ago | 87 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

53 mins ago | 44 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

55 mins ago | 51 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

56 mins ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

56 mins ago | 40 Views

Musona joins Eupen

56 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

57 mins ago | 96 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

58 mins ago | 47 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

58 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

59 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

1 hr ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

1 hr ago | 40 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days