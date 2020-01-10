Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso players undergo medical tests

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS get their 2020 season underway this morning with players undergoing electrocardiogram (ECG) and beep tests that will help the physical trainers determine the amount of load each player will require to effectively compete.

Bosso's medical team led by medical doctor Shepherd Khumalo and physiotherapist Loyal Nyika will conduct the tests. An ECG is a medical test that detects cardiac (heart) abnormalities by measuring the electrical activity generated by the heart as it contracts.

The machine that records the patient's ECG is called an electrocardiograph. The electrocardiograph records the electrical activity of the heart muscle and displays this data as a trace on a screen or on paper.

"ECGs from healthy hearts have a characteristic shape. Any irregularity in the heart rhythm or damage to the heart muscle can change the electrical activity of the heart so that the shape of the ECG is changed.

A doctor may recommend an ECG for people who may be at risk of heart disease because there is a family history of heart disease, or because they smoke, are overweight, or have diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure," reads an extract from a medical website.

Since players were enjoying an off-season break, the effects of the Christmas festivities could have resulted in some putting on extra kilos, while others could now be out of shape. The beep test, according to sharecare.com, is used by sports coaches and trainers to estimate an athlete's maximum oxygen uptake, better known as VO2 Max. The test is especially useful for players in sports such as football, hockey or rugby.  

Khumalo said the club does these tests every pre-season to have medically and physically fit players.

"We don't want to have players who will collapse during a match and maybe even have fatalities. This is why we do these tests as Highlanders. If a player fails or is discovered to be having a serious heart problem, he is referred to a specialist and advised not to do any sporting activity, but most of the conditions that we come across can be monitored and not really a cause for serious concern," said Khumalo.

The medicals are set to end tomorrow with the team starting rigorous physical exercises next week. Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo said they were expecting all contracted players to undergo the tests. All but two of the players, Denzel Khumalo and McClive Phiri are still on the Highlanders' payroll.

"We haven't heard anything from Phiri, but the club had made formal communication with him that his services are still required, while for Khumalo, I don't think we will be having him," said Moyo.

Despite reports linking skipper Ariel Sibanda with a move to a top Mozambican side, the club said they had not heard anything from his handlers and were planning the season with the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year in mind.

Sibanda's contract expires on December 31 this year.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

24 mins ago | 223 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

27 mins ago | 167 Views

Copper thief arrested

28 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

28 mins ago | 151 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

28 mins ago | 176 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

29 mins ago | 70 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

30 mins ago | 117 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

37 mins ago | 114 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

37 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

38 mins ago | 117 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

38 mins ago | 131 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

39 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

39 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

40 mins ago | 63 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

47 mins ago | 175 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

47 mins ago | 92 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

48 mins ago | 90 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

48 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

49 mins ago | 140 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

51 mins ago | 59 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

52 mins ago | 182 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

53 mins ago | 88 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

53 mins ago | 44 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

55 mins ago | 51 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

56 mins ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

56 mins ago | 40 Views

Musona joins Eupen

57 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

57 mins ago | 96 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

58 mins ago | 47 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

60 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

1 hr ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

1 hr ago | 40 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days