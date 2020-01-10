Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF ideological indoctrination for teachers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF is currently compiling a list of graduate teachers who will undergo the Herbert Chitepo Ideological School training before deployment, a move that is meant to instil patriotism as well as avoid future job actions.

According to a letter dated December 19, 2019 addressed to all provincial chairpersons and signed by Chitepo Ideological School principal, Munyaradzi Machacha, all graduate teachers who are members of the party are set to undergo a "basic orientation course".

"You are directed to submit a list of names of all party members who have completed teacher training and are awaiting employment by the Public Service Commission. The list must specify the year each candidate completed teacher's training. Chitepo School of Ideology intends to run a basic orientation course for the trained teachers," Machacha wrote in the letter, gleaned by NewsDay.

The Chitepo Ideological School is currently housed at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare but its tutors sometimes travel to various provinces conducting indoctrination lessons.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou recently accused Zanu-PF of attempting to interfere with the teaching profession.

"Zanu-PF is contemplating on Hitlerisation and Zanunisation of the teaching profession by demanding that prospective teachers should first go through the Chitepo School of Ideology," Zhou claimed during the union's fourth congress held in Harare.

The current economic meltdown has resulted in teachers threatening job action demanding fair salaries.
During the last national conference, the Zanu-PF youth league recommended that every civil servant should undergo the National Youth Service (NYS), popularly known as Border Gezi, as the revolutionary party tries to avoid a revolt from the masses.

The Border Gezi youth programme was introduced in 2000 by the late Zanu-PF national commissar, Border Gezi, with the first camp established at Mt Darwin in 2001.

The NYS programme churned out thousands of graduates throughout the country. Some of the graduates were then placed in various government departments after being sent either to teaching or nursing colleges.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

25 mins ago | 226 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

25 mins ago | 51 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

28 mins ago | 170 Views

Copper thief arrested

28 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

28 mins ago | 152 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

29 mins ago | 177 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

29 mins ago | 71 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

30 mins ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

30 mins ago | 118 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

38 mins ago | 117 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

38 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

38 mins ago | 117 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

38 mins ago | 135 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

39 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

40 mins ago | 63 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

48 mins ago | 177 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

48 mins ago | 94 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

48 mins ago | 91 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

49 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

49 mins ago | 142 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

51 mins ago | 60 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

53 mins ago | 184 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

53 mins ago | 92 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

54 mins ago | 45 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

56 mins ago | 51 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

57 mins ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

57 mins ago | 40 Views

Musona joins Eupen

57 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

57 mins ago | 98 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

59 mins ago | 47 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

60 mins ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

1 hr ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

1 hr ago | 40 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days