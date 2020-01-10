Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

by Staff rpeorter
1 min ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have accused some retail shop owners of abusing the subsidised mealie-meal facility by forcing consumers to buy other goods in order for them to be able to purchase the commodity.

Residents told Southern Eye that supermarket owners forced them to buy other goods worth over $20 in order to be able to buy a 10kg mealie-meal bag priced at $49,50.

"Government must do something to protect us since this is its subsidised mealie-meal," a consumer said.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Matabeleland chairperson Brighton Ncube confirmed receiving the reports.

"A complaint we have received so far is that customers are being asked to buy other goods by wholesalers before proceeding to buy mealie-meal. From an economic point of view, this actually makes sense because the whole point of a wholesale is to sell goods in bulk as they derive their profit from there," Ncube said.

"However, for the retail shops, it is not proper. Customers should not be compelled because these retailers buy from wholesalers and their role is to sell single goods to customers."

He said the problem was emanating from the fact that the subsidised mealie-meal was in short supply.

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe national chairperson Philip Bvumbe said conditional selling of mealie-meal was illegal.

"Conditional selling of goods is prohibited and is very illegal, according to the new Consumer Protection Act, which was recently passed. Companies can be arrested and their licences can be cancelled when they abuse consumers," he said.

"The Consumer Protection Act can send people to jail. It's not a Mickey Mouse thing. There is consumer power, consumers must act in a proper manner and those shops doing that, their licences can be revoked."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

49 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Selective application of the law retrogressive

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF ideological indoctrination for teachers

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso players undergo medical tests

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Fake pregnancy woman claims baby kidnapped

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

8 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

9 mins ago | 5 Views

AU steps up efforts to engage West on sanctions against Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 2 Views

$90 million for student loans

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe gets computer assembling plant

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Jestina Mukoko's abductor CIO boss

11 mins ago | 17 Views

200 illegal miners arrested in Mazowe

11 mins ago | 5 Views

$1bn set aside for highway rehab

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Firms tussle over control of Zimbabwe tollgates company

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Mugabe's nephew takes minister to court

13 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe braces for paperless courts

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa's activist demands US$1m from Mohadi, Chihuri, Bonyongwe

14 mins ago | 6 Views

'Debt forgiveness crucial for Zimbabwe'

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Subsidised roller meal diverted to black market

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Marry Chiwenga demands US$47 000 maintenance

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Chivayo renews fight to be represented by South African lawyer

15 mins ago | 10 Views

250 Zinara employees to be laid off

15 hrs ago | 3073 Views

Why animal poaching needs to stop & how you can help stop it

16 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chamisa, a coward politician

16 hrs ago | 4356 Views

BREAKING: Police hunt for Zifa boss over 28 cases of fraud

18 hrs ago | 5796 Views

Skyz Metro bans 'yesteryear star' rapper Calvin

18 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Youthful author pens book on 2017 coup

18 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Double sale of vehicle backfires for Bulawayo businesswoman

18 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Resident seek to rehabilitate Athlone Cemetery fence

18 hrs ago | 580 Views

'Human flesh to goat meat' wizard finally convicted

19 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Armed soldiers gun down 2 civilians

20 hrs ago | 6829 Views

The moment is ripe for Zimbabwe to deal with the elements of terrorism

21 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Government controls fuelling the black market

21 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Govt dismisses Mphoko's benefits claim

23 hrs ago | 3877 Views

Police seek teen girl missing since December

23 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Month-on-month inflation sheds 0.91%

23 hrs ago | 774 Views

Anthrax outbreak in Masvingo province

23 hrs ago | 990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days