Musona joins Eupen

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has joined Belgian league side AS Eupen on loan until the end of the season after impressing the club during trials in Doha, Qatar, last week.

The striker, unwanted by Anderlecht, was invited for trials by Eupen together with teammate Emmanuel Sowah and they both featured in the team's friendly matches against Holland giants PSV and Ajax.

Eupen won the first match 2-1 against PSV with Musona providing an assist for the first goal. He also played in a 2-0 defeat against Ajax.

However, it appears the pair did enough to convince Eupen to give them contracts.

Reports from Belgium yesterday indicated that the club wanted Musona permanently, but could not afford his wages.

They opted for a loan deal that will see the striker playing for the club until the end of the season. The deal has a purchase option.

Sowah, the 21-year-old Ghanaian, signed a permanent deal, according to the reports.

"The Ghanaian right back will be definitively transferred, while the Zimbabwean offensive, too expensive for the Alliance, will be loaned until the end of the season by Anderlecht, who will pay part of his salary and who hope to be able to sell (him) at the end of the 2019-2020 financial year," Waltfoot website reported yesterday.

"Knowledge Musona convinced Eupen during trials and the player will be on loan until the end of the season at the German-speaking club. What remains is the official confirmation from the two clubs."

Another media outlet Grenzecho quoted Eupen officials confirming that they had been impressed by Musona and Sowah.

"We are currently in talks with the player's advisers and Anderlecht. But we are on the right track," said sports and general director Christoph Henkel. "We would like to keep both players, but we still have to clarify the last things."

Musona will be expected to feature for AS Eupen when they start the new year on Saturday with a home game against Charleroi.

The Smiling Assassin has had a career to forget at Anderlecht since signing a four-year contract with the former champions in May 2018.

He made just eight appearances for the club in the first half of last season, starting in three and scoring once. He was loaned out to fellow league side Lokeren for the remainder of the season and made six appearances, scoring once.

Source - newsday

