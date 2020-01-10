Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
HOME Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe has warned police officers connected to the illegal gold miners and notorious machete gangs that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

Kazemba was speaking after visiting Morris Depot, where he came face-to-face with antiquated police equipment, which has been blamed for hindering efforts to effectively execute policing duties.

The minister said he was, however, proud of the police response in the ongoing war against the machete gangs, saying the gangs were now quacking in their boots.

"Thank you for the commitment you have shown so far given the challenges that you are facing. I know of late we have been having wars with the machete gangs and I am confident that wherever they are, they are quacking in their boots. We warn them that you cannot hide from the law. In Zimbabwe, there is no way you can hide from the law," he said.

Police officers, their relatives and spouses have allegedly been entering into unholy alliances with the machete gangs, forcing the commander of Support Unit to write a memorandum warning them to drop their new-found partners.

Kazembe warned the officers involved, saying their romance with machete gangs would be cut short by the long arm of the law.

"I hear a lot of people (are) also complaining that the police are involved. Well, I don't know, maybe they are, but if they are, this is the right time to stop that. People look up to us to ensure that we maintain law and order, that we eliminate crime or at least curb it. So I hope that if there is anyone of us who is involved, listen to me: I am saying the long arm of the law will catch up and they should know better, they are officers," Kazembe said.

Having seen the antiquated equipment used by police at Morris Depot, Kazembe said he would make efforts to ensure that they are upgraded and brought to speed with the new world order.

"I appreciate the need that the facilities we toured have to be up to scratch and up to standard to ensure that we come up with a proper policeman who is proud to be a Zimbabwean policeman. I must be open, I noticed a number of areas that need attention and my team here will do our utmost to ensure that we lobby for more resources, especially in certain areas. A good example is the factory shop, I noticed people are still using old equipment," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

31 secs ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

51 secs ago | 1 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

1 min ago | 1 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

5 mins ago | 7 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Musona joins Eupen

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

6 mins ago | 4 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

7 mins ago | 2 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Selective application of the law retrogressive

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF ideological indoctrination for teachers

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Bosso players undergo medical tests

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Fake pregnancy woman claims baby kidnapped

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

14 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

15 mins ago | 10 Views

AU steps up efforts to engage West on sanctions against Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 4 Views

$90 million for student loans

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe gets computer assembling plant

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Jestina Mukoko's abductor CIO boss

16 mins ago | 22 Views

200 illegal miners arrested in Mazowe

17 mins ago | 6 Views

$1bn set aside for highway rehab

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Firms tussle over control of Zimbabwe tollgates company

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Mugabe's nephew takes minister to court

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe braces for paperless courts

19 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa's activist demands US$1m from Mohadi, Chihuri, Bonyongwe

20 mins ago | 9 Views

'Debt forgiveness crucial for Zimbabwe'

20 mins ago | 5 Views

Subsidised roller meal diverted to black market

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Marry Chiwenga demands US$47 000 maintenance

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Chivayo renews fight to be represented by South African lawyer

21 mins ago | 15 Views

250 Zinara employees to be laid off

16 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Why animal poaching needs to stop & how you can help stop it

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa, a coward politician

16 hrs ago | 4403 Views

BREAKING: Police hunt for Zifa boss over 28 cases of fraud

18 hrs ago | 5841 Views

Skyz Metro bans 'yesteryear star' rapper Calvin

18 hrs ago | 2259 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days