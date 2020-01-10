Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
The global surge in demand for lithium over the past few years has been impelled by the rising appetite for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and portable consumer devices.
The rise in demand is attributed to the high energy density and high safety levels contained in the lithium ion batteries which has seen the value of the global lithium ion battery market being estimated to reach US$102 billion by 2026.

Zimbabwe is the world's fifth largest lithium producer and houses a high grade, large tonnage deposit consisting of series of stacked mineralised pegmatites, at the Arcadia Lithium project.

The Arcadia Lithium project which is the flagship of Prospect Resources, holds a 15,5-year mine life that increases its exposure to the long term EV demand. The mine is estimated to hold proven and probable reserves of 29,8Mt grading 1,31% Li2O.

Mining is Zimbabwe's largest foreign currency earner and this exposure could help the mining industry revive the country's economy through the generation of foreign currency that has been in acute shortages for a while now.

Lithium's potential on the global market can be seen as a game changer for Zimbabwe which boasts of one of the largest deposits in the world. The country is said to have potential to produce 20% of global lithium and is expected to become one of the world's largest lithium exporters.

Zimbabwe is pushing lithium to be one of its key minerals to grow the economy in tandem with its plan to amass US$12 billion from the mining industry by 2022.

However, production of lithium remains low and its contribution to the mining industry is close to insignificant.

During the nine months to September 2019, lithium production was a paltry 47 000 metric tonnes which generated US$6,05m in revenue. Standard petalite production was 21,700t worth US$2.6m, while gravel petalite amounted to 19,949t, worth US$1,9m.

This is insignificant as a part of the US$2,1bn generated by the mining sector between January and July 2019, with gold leading the pack at US$962m for seven months.

Different sources have concurred on the growing demand of lithium that will hit the market in 2025, but some have said there are slight chances of experiencing an oversupply like the one seen in 2019 that resulted in plummeted lithium prices.

Global demand for the mineral is said to remain low in 2020 due to the expected continuation of the oversupply of the commodity.

A spike is, however, expected in 2021 and according to the Benchmark Minerals, the material must be tested and approved before being implemented in the supply chain and it is this step that allows demand to grow past supply.

The increased use of consumer electronics and smartphones has increased the need for batteries with higher power capacity which can keep the device running for longer time.

China and Japan are the major lithium ion battery markets. China emerged as the largest electric car market housing 40% of the global EVs.



Source - Equity Axis News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

34 secs ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

54 secs ago | 2 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

1 min ago | 2 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

5 mins ago | 7 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Musona joins Eupen

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

6 mins ago | 4 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

7 mins ago | 2 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Selective application of the law retrogressive

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF ideological indoctrination for teachers

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Bosso players undergo medical tests

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Fake pregnancy woman claims baby kidnapped

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

14 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

15 mins ago | 10 Views

AU steps up efforts to engage West on sanctions against Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 4 Views

$90 million for student loans

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe gets computer assembling plant

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Jestina Mukoko's abductor CIO boss

16 mins ago | 22 Views

200 illegal miners arrested in Mazowe

17 mins ago | 6 Views

$1bn set aside for highway rehab

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Firms tussle over control of Zimbabwe tollgates company

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Mugabe's nephew takes minister to court

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe braces for paperless courts

19 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa's activist demands US$1m from Mohadi, Chihuri, Bonyongwe

20 mins ago | 9 Views

'Debt forgiveness crucial for Zimbabwe'

20 mins ago | 5 Views

Subsidised roller meal diverted to black market

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Marry Chiwenga demands US$47 000 maintenance

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Chivayo renews fight to be represented by South African lawyer

21 mins ago | 15 Views

250 Zinara employees to be laid off

16 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Why animal poaching needs to stop & how you can help stop it

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa, a coward politician

16 hrs ago | 4403 Views

BREAKING: Police hunt for Zifa boss over 28 cases of fraud

18 hrs ago | 5841 Views

Skyz Metro bans 'yesteryear star' rapper Calvin

18 hrs ago | 2259 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days