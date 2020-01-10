Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

News / National

by Staff reporter

A DARING gold panner has been arrested after he allegedly invaded Cameroon Primary School in the Mbembesi area of Matabeleland North to pan for gold.Themba Mniki was not asked to plead to violating the Mines and Minerals Act when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela on Tuesday. He was remanded out of custody to January 21.The court heard that on January 10, Mniki carried out mining activities inside the school premises. School authorities reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.