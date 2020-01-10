Latest News Editor's Choice


Devolution confusion

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
Confusion over implementation of devolution projects has rocked Mashonaland East province, resulting in clashes between legislators, councillors and Zanu-PF leadership particularly on the distribution of the recently disbursed funds.

NewsDay is reliably informed that some councillors have taken it upon themselves, without consulting the grassroots, to forward projects to be funded under the programme while legislators are reportedly demanding to be involved in the process.

It is also reported that top Zanu-PF officials in the nine districts are also asking to be part of the process, raising possibilities of abuse of funds.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi recently called for unity of purpose to ensure the success of devolution.

"The district development co-ordinator is the one who is in charge of development in a district. So he should co-ordinate all the development activities in consultation with councillors, party leadership and rural district council chief executives. There is need for unity of purpose from all stakeholders for the successful implementation of this devolution process," she said.

Munzverengi added that some of the projects to be implemented this year had already been submitted by councils to the Local Government ministry, a move which irked a number of politicians who accused councillors of not consulting them.

Some argued that MPs should not be involved in the devolution process as they were involved in the Constituency Development Fund.

All the nine local authorities in the province are expected to converge in Marondera this week to present their proposed devolution projects.

Source - newsday

