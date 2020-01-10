Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
POLICE in Matebeleland South province have extended the three-month ban on the carrying of machetes imposed in the province following a wave of crime linked to machete terror gangs that has hit the country.

The law enforcers first imposed a three-month ban on the carrying of machetes among other traditional weapons in November last year

It was extended on Monday by three more months to April in terms of section 14(4) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter (11:17).

Failure to comply with the ban attracts a fine or six-month jail term, or both.

This comes at a time when machete gangs have been on the loose, committing various crimes.

Recently, there was a report of daring machete gangs who invaded a police base in Gokwe to force the release of their colleagues who had been arrested for stealing gold.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the province was not taking chances in its fight against crime.

"We have been experiencing cases of armed robbery, assaults and murder, whereby dangerous weapons are used in committing the crimes. For example, in the past three days, we have recorded at least three cases of armed robbery," Ndebele told Southern Eye early this week.

On Sunday, a gang of four men, armed with a hammer, logs and a gun, attacked a Gwanda family and got away with more than
ZAR50 000 the family had received as bride price the previous
day.

Added Ndebele: "The other contributing factor (to these crimes) is that people are keeping large sums of money at home, becoming easy targets for criminals. That is the challenge we are facing."

In an earlier statement, Ndebele said: "During the ban, we will intensify patrols and conduct stop and search operations. Anyone found in possession of any of these weapons will be prosecuted and the weapons confiscated."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Devolution confusion

1 min ago | 1 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

1 min ago | 2 Views

Mthuli Ncube misses 10% year end inflation target

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

7 mins ago | 7 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Musona joins Eupen

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

8 mins ago | 6 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

9 mins ago | 2 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Selective application of the law retrogressive

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF ideological indoctrination for teachers

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Bosso players undergo medical tests

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Fake pregnancy woman claims baby kidnapped

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

17 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

17 mins ago | 10 Views

AU steps up efforts to engage West on sanctions against Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 5 Views

$90 million for student loans

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe gets computer assembling plant

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Jestina Mukoko's abductor CIO boss

19 mins ago | 23 Views

200 illegal miners arrested in Mazowe

19 mins ago | 6 Views

$1bn set aside for highway rehab

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Firms tussle over control of Zimbabwe tollgates company

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Mugabe's nephew takes minister to court

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe braces for paperless courts

21 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa's activist demands US$1m from Mohadi, Chihuri, Bonyongwe

22 mins ago | 10 Views

'Debt forgiveness crucial for Zimbabwe'

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Subsidised roller meal diverted to black market

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Marry Chiwenga demands US$47 000 maintenance

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Chivayo renews fight to be represented by South African lawyer

23 mins ago | 16 Views

250 Zinara employees to be laid off

16 hrs ago | 3122 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days