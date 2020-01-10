Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
SOUTH AFRICAN-BASED Zimbabwean businessman Herbert Chamuka, who hails from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Mapanzure rural home in Zvishavane, has formed a political party to challenge the Zanu-PF leader in the 2023 elections.

The Ideas Party of Democracy has already been entered on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commision (Zec)'s database.

A letter signed by Zec's chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana, reads: "Your organisation has been included on Zec's stakeholder database and mailing list for notification when appropriate meetings that require your input arise."

Chamuka told NewsDay yesterday that he formed the party after being frustrated by the economic crisis in the country.

"We will definitely participate in the 2023 general elections and currently we are planning to roll out countrywide door-to-door meetings to drum up support. So far we have structures in all provinces, but we need to penetrate districts and wards to set up structures there too," the 41-year-old Zvishavane-born businessman-cum-politician said.

He said his party's ideology would be a fusion of capitalist and socialist ideas considering the need to revive industry while also taking cognisance of the plight of the majority poor who need social safety nets.

"Our main aim is to rebuild the country. Zanu-PF has failed to develop the country and it is known mainly for violating citizens' rights as evidenced by its long history of abductions. It's the most undemocratic party you can find anywhere on earth. So when we win the election in 2023, our first task is to rebuild the country and ensure that industry is revived because the productive sector is a key economic driver."

He also said his government will undertake a land audit to correct the imbalances created by the post-independence land reform programme.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

0 sec ago | 0 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Devolution confusion

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mthuli Ncube misses 10% year end inflation target

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

5 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

9 mins ago | 10 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Musona joins Eupen

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

10 mins ago | 7 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

11 mins ago | 2 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Selective application of the law retrogressive

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF ideological indoctrination for teachers

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

15 mins ago | 20 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Bosso players undergo medical tests

16 mins ago | 4 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

17 mins ago | 10 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Fake pregnancy woman claims baby kidnapped

18 mins ago | 3 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

18 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

19 mins ago | 11 Views

AU steps up efforts to engage West on sanctions against Zimbabwe

19 mins ago | 5 Views

$90 million for student loans

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe gets computer assembling plant

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Jestina Mukoko's abductor CIO boss

21 mins ago | 25 Views

200 illegal miners arrested in Mazowe

21 mins ago | 7 Views

$1bn set aside for highway rehab

21 mins ago | 11 Views

Firms tussle over control of Zimbabwe tollgates company

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Mugabe's nephew takes minister to court

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe braces for paperless courts

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa's activist demands US$1m from Mohadi, Chihuri, Bonyongwe

24 mins ago | 10 Views

'Debt forgiveness crucial for Zimbabwe'

24 mins ago | 6 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days