‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

by Paul Ndou
18 secs ago | Views
A 20-YEAR-OLD thief left Guruve court in stitches yesterday after claiming that he committed the offense while possessed and spent his loot on commercial sex workers who then stole a larger amount of it.


Malvin Mutandadzi of no fixed aboard pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe who slapped him with a 2 year jail term.

He conditionally suspended 1 year.

"Your worship l pray for mercy because l was possessed by evil spirits when l committed this offence. I spent all the money on various prostitutes and of my total loot, $400bond & 20 USD was stolen from me by a prostitute after she had seen me trying to solicit sex from her rival," pleaded Mutandadzi.

According to prosecutor Carson Kundiona on December 27 around 10am at plot 172 Dahwe Mvurwi, Neil Chirara (46) left his house locked going to church.

Mutandadzi got into Chirara's kitchen and searched for his bedroom keys and located them.

He entered into the room and and stole US$430,RTGS 50 and a satchel l full of clothes.

Upon Chirara's return he found out that his money and clothes were stolen.

He was informed on January 12 that the convict was in Chiweshe where he went and positively identified his satchel before filing a police report.

While in police custody Mutandadzi admitted to the charge and only ZWL$130 was recovered from him.

In another case an unlicensed driver was jailed 4years 6months by the same magistrate yesterday for driving without a driver's license and killing two passengers in a road accident.

The court heard that on 18 January last year Samson Kanongovero (30) of Dzivarasekwa Harare, was driving an IVECO vehicle registration number ADA 9487 along Mvurwi- Kanyemba highway.

Upon arriving at the 94 kilometer peg he lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road before overturning and killing two passengers on the spot. Carson Kundiona represented the state.

Source - Byo24news

