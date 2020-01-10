Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa made two key senior appointments in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) on Wednesday, despite being on leave.

The appointment of Gatsha Mazithulela, the former NUST pro-vice chancellor, and retired brigadier general Walter Tapfumaneyi as CIO deputy director general, follows reports of an alleged coup plot that was foiled last November.

Mnangagwa removed Aaron Nhepera as CIO deputy director general last November, re-appointing him as permanent secretary to the ministry of home affairs.

Exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo claimed last month that Nhepera had been removed for "mishandling" intelligence on the alleged plot to overthrow Mnangagwa's government, although he did not say who was behind the conspiracy.

Mnangagwa reportedly distrusts his deputy, the retired army general Constantino Chiwenga, who is currently the acting president. Chiwenga led a 2017 military coup that toppled long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

Despite being on leave, Mnangagwa has maintained high visibility after passing up the option of an overseas holiday.

He has, since his leave was announced, met with visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, attended the inauguration of Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi in Maputo and on Thursday morning he toured the TelOne factory in Msasa where the company assembles laptops and desktop computers.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days