Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
DESPITE the government saying they issued letters of credit (LCs) to petroleum companies to adequately ensure fuel supplies, acute fuel shortages have resurfaced in the country.

After a short relief in the month of December, motorists are back in long fuel queues which have been a common sight in Zimbabwe since October 2018.

A survey by the Daily News yesterday showed that long fuel queues have resurfaced while several service stations have intermittent supplies.

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) acting chief executive officer Eddington Mazambani admitted that there was an acute fuel shortage in the country owing to depressed supplies.

This comes two months after Zera last reviewed blend petrol price from $16,77 per litre to $17,07, while diesel was reviewed from $17,53 per litre to $17,74.

