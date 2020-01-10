Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE first phase of the multi-million dollar Egodini project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second quarter, Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni has said.In 2016, South African civil engineering firm, Terracotta Trading, won the US$60 million tender to upgrade the former Basch Street Terminus into a regional public transport hub under a build and transfer facility.Mguni recently said the change in the macro-economic environment negatively impacted on the completion of Egodini and various other projects."One of the projects affected was the Basch Street Terminus. Phase one of the project is now anticipated to be completed either at the end of the first quarter of 2020 or beginning of the second quarter. The prevailing inflationary environment and increase in interest rates further affected the completion of the transportation hub," Mguni said.In March last year, the Bulawayo City Council cordoned off the terminus — which is expected to handle at least three million travellers per month when completed — and relocated hundreds of vendors and commuter operators who were operating at the terminus, to allow the contractor to move on site.