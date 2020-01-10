Thunderstorms, floods expected

News / National

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned that the country will experience thunderstorms and possible flash floods in flood-prone areas today.In a statement, MSD said thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in Harare, Bulawayo, Mashonaland provinces, Matabeleland North, Midlands and Manicaland today.Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces are also expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated, lighter thunderstorms."Such thundery phenomenon is usually superseded by lightning. This poses a potential threat to the tallest objects such as tress, isolated sheds and even a person in an open field. Household electrical gadgets are also not spared."Potential of flash flooding in flood-prone areas is also expected."Once a thunderstorm begins, desist from all outdoor activity, avoid sheltering under a tree or in isolated sheds as these are prone to lightning strikes."The public is urged to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where the depth is unknown," warned MSD yesterday.This comes as the country has been experiencing heavy rains after a long dry spell which had resulted in moisture stress for most crops planted in the current 2019/2020 farming season.