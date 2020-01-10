Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is continuing with his restructuring of the national spy agency — which started when he assumed office after the widely-supported military coup of November 2017 which toppled the country's late former leader Robert Mugabe from power.

In this regard, his office announced yesterday that he had appointed two new deputy directors-general - Retired Brigadier General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi and Gatsha Mazithulela - to the often feared Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said Tapfumaneyi and Mazithulela's appointments were with immediate effect.

Sources have previously said that the ongoing restructuring of the CIO is meant to strengthen the spy agency and to also consolidate Mnangagwa's power base.

Among the first appointees to have been made by the president to the agency was former Zimbabwe ambassador to South Africa, Isaac Moyo, who became the director-general of the CIO — after which various changes lower down followed.

These changes also saw former deputy director-general Aaron Nhepera being moved from the agency and being appointed permanent secretary in the Home Affairs ministry.

