Copper thief arrested
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a suspected copper thief in Harare's Central Business District.
Malvern Mushawatu (40) who was apprehended by police on Tuesday was caught after trying to flee a crime scene according to a statement on ZRP's Twitter handle.
The matter came to light after a tip off the police had received and proceeded to the scene.
"On 14/1/20 at about 11.00 hours police officers on patrol in Harare received information on suspicious sacks being offloaded from a lorry by two suspects in Harare CBD," said the police.
"The police pounced on the suspects who fled the scene but Malvern Mushawatu (40) was apprehended, a search was conducted and several bundles of copper (70kg) stashed in sacks were recovered," the statement said.
The police said investigations are underway following the evidence they gathered.
Source - Sunday Mail