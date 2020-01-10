Copper thief arrested

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a suspected copper thief in Harare's Central Business District.Malvern Mushawatu (40) who was apprehended by police on Tuesday was caught after trying to flee a crime scene according to a statement on ZRP's Twitter handle.The matter came to light after a tip off the police had received and proceeded to the scene."On 14/1/20 at about 11.00 hours police officers on patrol in Harare received information on suspicious sacks being offloaded from a lorry by two suspects in Harare CBD," said the police."The police pounced on the suspects who fled the scene but Malvern Mushawatu (40) was apprehended, a search was conducted and several bundles of copper (70kg) stashed in sacks were recovered," the statement said.The police said investigations are underway following the evidence they gathered.