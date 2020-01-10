Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Copper thief arrested

by Staff Reporter
9 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a suspected copper thief in Harare's Central Business District.

Malvern Mushawatu (40) who was apprehended by police on Tuesday was caught after trying to flee a crime scene according to a statement on ZRP's Twitter handle.

The matter came to light after a tip off the police had received and proceeded to the scene.

"On 14/1/20 at about 11.00 hours police officers on patrol in Harare received information on suspicious sacks being offloaded from a lorry by two suspects in Harare CBD," said the police.

"The police pounced on the suspects who fled the scene but Malvern Mushawatu (40) was apprehended, a search was conducted and several bundles of copper (70kg) stashed in sacks were recovered," the statement said.

The police said investigations are underway following the evidence they gathered.

Source - Sunday Mail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

55 secs ago | 3 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

1 min ago | 0 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

10 mins ago | 29 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

10 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

10 mins ago | 22 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

11 mins ago | 26 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

20 mins ago | 77 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

20 mins ago | 43 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

20 mins ago | 38 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

21 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

21 mins ago | 47 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

24 mins ago | 16 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

25 mins ago | 80 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

25 mins ago | 37 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

26 mins ago | 17 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

27 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

29 mins ago | 47 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

29 mins ago | 23 Views

Musona joins Eupen

29 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

30 mins ago | 44 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

31 mins ago | 19 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

31 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

32 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

33 mins ago | 26 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

33 mins ago | 37 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

35 mins ago | 45 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

35 mins ago | 33 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

36 mins ago | 20 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

36 mins ago | 21 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

38 mins ago | 12 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

39 mins ago | 23 Views

$90 million for student loans

40 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe gets computer assembling plant

40 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Jestina Mukoko's abductor CIO boss

40 mins ago | 50 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days