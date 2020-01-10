Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Finance and Economic Development deputy minister Terrence Mukupe reportedly lost about 390 000 rand being payment for a luxurious Rover Range Rover vehicle which was never delivered.Mukupe is said to have been approached by Honest Nigel Shumba, who said the car was in South Africa and he showed the former deputy minister some pictures.For the alleged botched deal, Shumba appeared before Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on fraud charges. He was not asked to plead to the charges.Shumba who is being represented by Arthur Gurira, was granted $200 bail, warned to reside at the address he gave to the court, to report every last Friday of the month and not to interfere with witnesses.He will be back in court on March 31.Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that sometime in June last year, Shumba approached Mukupe at his work place and misrepresented that he was selling a black Range Rover which was in South Africa through a lease purchase agreement.It is alleged Shumba showed Mukupe pictures of the vehicle with the former minister expressing interest in buying it 390 000 Rand.Further allegations are that on June 11 last year, Mukupe gave Shumba 70 000 Rand and he promised to deliver the car upon settlement of the balance of 320 000 Rand.On June 13, Mukupe is said to have been instructed by Shumba to make a bank transfer of 320 000 rand into a South African FNB bank account which belonged to Dzidzi Chapfuwa.After Mukupe made the full payment, Shumba never delivered the vehicle but became evasive prompting the former to make a police report.Police investigations led to the arrest of Shumba.