Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
A push by the opposition MDC structures for party president Nelson Chamisa to ditch efforts to engage his erstwhile rival President Mnangagwa for direct confrontation has left their youthful leader in a quandary, The Anchor has established.

The MDC youth assembly and several members of the party's standing committee have been pushing for Chamisa to lead from the front in revolting against the Zanu-PF led government against his wish for dialogue.

Chamisa, an ordained pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission, is reportedly against confronting government which could lead to unnecessary loss of innocent lives.

However, Chamisa is under pressure from members who are demanding that he abandon his supposedly soft approach for direct confrontation with the police and government.

According to highly placed sources, the agitated members felt Chamisa was being soft leading to the banning of several party programmes including demonstrations and rallies by the police.

"Members are not happy with his approach to the situation. Our plans for peaceful demonstrations have been crashed by the police, people are being beaten but we seem to be giving in to the dictatorship," the sources said.

They said the members have openly told Chamisa that calls for dialogue will not help the party in moving forward.

"Most people especially the youth are saying a call for dialogue has failed because our political rivals are not eager to come to the table.

"As if that is not enough they are doing their best to crash anything that we want to do as a party," they said.

This week police banned Chamisa's planned "State of the Nation Address" at Stordart Hall in Mbare on Wednesday.

The ban triggered emotions within the MDC camp and Chamisa came out guns blazing saying the event would go on despite the order by the law enforcement agents.

A furious Chamisa then took to Twitter to warn uthe police that he would go ahead with the event on Tuesday next week.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We've exhausted all channels. We can't continue to be victims of unjust application of the law. Rights are for all. On Tuesday 21st Jan we will deliver the people's Agenda 2020 to the nation come what may. #peoplesgovernment," Chamisa tweeted.

Party spokesperson Daniel Molokele said they would go ahead with the planned state of the nation address.

"We are going ahead with state of the nation address and the President is clear. We are not machete gangs but a political party that was even given the mandate to rule by the people," he said.

Calls for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and Chamisa have been ringing across the country and SADC region amid fears of a declining political and economic situation in Zimbabwe.

However, divergent views from the opposing parties continues to be an albatross to engagement with both setting stringent conditions for dialogue.

Source - theancher

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mupfumira trial in false start

47 secs ago | 3 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Copper thief arrested

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

3 mins ago | 10 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

13 mins ago | 35 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

13 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

13 mins ago | 27 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

14 mins ago | 35 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

23 mins ago | 91 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

23 mins ago | 43 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

24 mins ago | 44 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

24 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

25 mins ago | 60 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

27 mins ago | 17 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

28 mins ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

28 mins ago | 94 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

29 mins ago | 45 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

29 mins ago | 21 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

31 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

31 mins ago | 24 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

32 mins ago | 51 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Musona joins Eupen

32 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

33 mins ago | 52 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

34 mins ago | 23 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

34 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

35 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

36 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

37 mins ago | 42 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

37 mins ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

38 mins ago | 48 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

38 mins ago | 38 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

39 mins ago | 22 Views

Misheck Sibanda in court for delaying to pay Mphoko's benefits

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Vegetables shortage hits Bulawayo, is it Mnangagwa inspired?

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Peter Nkomo joins TelOne

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Kick from husband kills Fort Rixon woman

41 mins ago | 22 Views

Sheriff raids Zifa offices

41 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zimbabwe passports backlog to be cleared in 3 months'

42 mins ago | 25 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days