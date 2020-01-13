Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

by Stephen Jakes
19 secs ago | Views
MISA Zimbabwe has made both oral and written submissions to the Committee outlining issues of concern and the gaps in the gazetted Bill in the context of the Constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, Model Law on Access to Information, and other international benchmarks and best practices.

NANGO report states that the oral and written submissions and recommendations on democratising and strengthening the Bill were made at the commencement of the public hearings in Harare on 19 August 2019.

"The submissions also acknowledged and highlighted some of the positive provisions in the Freedom of Information Bill when viewed against regional and international benchmarks and best practices," NANGO reported.

"Members of the public unequivocally supported the move to repeal AIPPA. While there were varying submissions regarding the title of the Bill, there was general consensus on the need to align the Bill with the country's 2013 Constitution. "

THe NGO stated that there were concerns on the lack of public awareness on the parliamentary hearings and contents of the gazetted Freedom of Information Bill.

"This resulted in low attendances and participation by the general citizenry during the hearings resulting in some of the citizens making submissions or raising issues that were not related to the Bill," NANGO reported.

"The low turnout, which characterised all the public hearings, could be attributed to poor communication and publicity on the hearings on the part of Parliament. Members of the public submitted that turnout could have been higher if communication and information about the hearings and the Bill had been made well in advance."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

1 hr ago | 123 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

4 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

4 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Copper thief arrested

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

4 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

4 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

4 hrs ago | 894 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

4 hrs ago | 991 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

5 hrs ago | 939 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

5 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

5 hrs ago | 1018 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

5 hrs ago | 1130 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

5 hrs ago | 1095 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

5 hrs ago | 726 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

5 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Musona joins Eupen

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Court nullifies suspension of students 'protest' leader

5 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days