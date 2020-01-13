Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

by Stephen Jakes
24 secs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWEAN court has acquitted Doubt Asima, a freelance journalist, who had been on trial on charges of committing public violence after he was arrested when he tried to rescue an elderly woman, who had been assaulted by some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers during an anti-government protest held in August last year.

Asima, a 29 year-old freelance journalist had been on trial after he was arrested on 16 August 2019 and charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

During trial before Harare Magistrate Richard Ramaboea, prosecutors claimed that Asima and his co-accused Fabian Mushunga, aged 29 years, forcibly disturbed the peace, security, or order of the public by participating in a public demonstration held on 16 August 2019 in Harare.

Prosecutors claimed that Asima and Mushunga, who were represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Tinomuda Shoko of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, allegedly engaged in acts of public violence by barricading some streets in central Harare with stones and boulders and also threw stones at some police officers thereby disturbing the free movement of members of the public and some vehicles.

In his defence, Asima argued that his arrest and prosecution stems from malice and was a result of a desire by ZRP officers to conceal evidence of their wanton assaults and brutality against innocent citizens as one of them had approached and ordered him to stop taking photographs.

The freelance journalist stated that as a journalist, he was acting in the scope of his professional trade, gathering newsworthy photographs and he took pictures of some ZRP officers assaulting civilians at Africa Unity Square in Harare.

Asima said he noticed an elderly woman who had fallen down in the resultant stampede and rendered her assistance before continuing with his job. It was at this point that police officers approached him and ordered him to delete the photographs he was taking.

However, when Asima refused to delete the photographs, he was immediately arrested by ZRP officers and his protestations that he was a photo-journalist accredited by Zimbabwe Media Commission was not entertained by the law enforcement agents.

In his defence, Mushunga said he was arrested by ZRP officers when he was on his way to his place of residence in Cranborne suburb after collecting various mobile phone handsets from her relative in Belvedere suburb for repair.

Mushunga said he had no knowledge of any demonstration scheduled for 16 August 2019 and was subjected to a stop and seizure by ZRP officers who asked him to produce his national identity document, which he did not have on person. Thereafter, Mushunga was asked to sit down as he had no copy of his national identity document on person and was bundled into a police truck with other persons whom he did not know and taken to Harare Central Police Station, where he was subsequently advised of his charge.

 Magistrate Ramaboea acquitted Asima and Mushunga after granting their application for discharge at the close of the prosecution case, which had been lodged by their lawyers, who had argued that their clients had not committed any offence and must not be put to their defence.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

1 hr ago | 132 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

4 hrs ago | 4406 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 812 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

4 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Copper thief arrested

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa restructures Zimbabwe spy agency

4 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Thunderstorms, floods expected

5 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Egodini Phase 1 to be complete in 2nd quarter

5 hrs ago | 905 Views

Fuel shortages resurface across Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa comes out of leave to make key CIO appointments

5 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Let's watch closely how the Zimbabwe military and the judiciary playout in the case of Chiwengas

5 hrs ago | 946 Views

Russian-made fighter jets for Zimbabwe's military

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mnangagwa launches fresh onslaught on G40 faction

5 hrs ago | 1027 Views

China snubs Mnangagwa bailout request

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

'Telecel on the brink of collapse'

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond repair

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa, maShurugwi and the coming anarchy

5 hrs ago | 670 Views

Jonathan Moyo loses Mazowe farm

5 hrs ago | 1108 Views

‘Possessed’ thief loses loot to sex workers

5 hrs ago | 777 Views

'Chiwenga acutely paranoid and under influence of drugs'

5 hrs ago | 669 Views

Opposition party formed in Mnangagwa's backyard

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on Presidency

5 hrs ago | 731 Views

Matebeleland South police extend ban on machetes

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Gold panner invades Mbembesi school

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Is lithium Zimbabwe's economic game changer?

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Tapfuma says he is facing trumped-up charges

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chiwenga's wife spills the beans

5 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Chamisa plots showdown with police

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Minister warns police over machete gang alliances

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Car break in thief appear in court

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa needs to reach out

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Sons attack father's girlfriend

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe needs US$16bn'

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Musona joins Eupen

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwean passport loses its competitiveness

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

'Corruption fuels Zimbabwe hunger'

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Competition hits PPC cash flows

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Bulawayo shops abusing mealie-meal subsidy'

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends Ndiweni ouster

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions to remain

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh fraud allegations

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Gukurahundi exhumations shelved

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi nominated as presidents in Mnangagwa's absence

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chiyangwa's strange dream on a cold night

5 hrs ago | 204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days