Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

by Paul Ndou

Six vendors and two drug paddlers were arrested yesterday at Jumbo, Mazowe mine under the police operation "Chikorokoza Ngachipere"Police sources said the six vendors were charged for illegal vending and were fined $100 each while two drug paddlers were also fined $500 each."We arrested 6 vendors who appeared before a Bindura magistrate and were slapped with 100 fine each while two drug paddlers were found in possession of 3kg of dagga and were fined $500 each,"said the source.Meanwhile , the operation is still on going at Jumbo and Shamva and it's ending is indefinite.