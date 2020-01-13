Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE on Friday afternoon served MDC officials at the party headquarters, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House (formerly Harvest House) with a search warrant to look-up for machetes and other subversive material in the building.According to the warrant, the MDC is stocking machetes in preparation of committing public violence.The order granted Friday at the Harare magistrates' courts gives the police permission to search for machetes and subversive material inside Harvest House."Certain article(s) that is to say: Machetes and subversive material which are concerned or on reasonable grounds believed to be concerned in the commission or suspected commission of an offence of possession of articles for criminal use as defined in Section 40 (1) of Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23 in preparation to commit public violence," part of the search warrant reads.The search comes when the nation is gripped with fear as thousands of men are roaming the countryside especially in gold mining areas, armed with machetes killing, raping women and harming people while robbing them of gold, cash and other valuables.More Details….