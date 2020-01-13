Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE-BASED freelance journalist, Doubt Asima, who was arrested in August last year on public violence charges after he was found rendering first aid to an elderly woman during an anti-government protest, has been acquitted by Harare magistrate Richard Ramaboea for lack of evidence.

According to the evidence presented in court, the elderly woman had been assaulted by police officers near Africa Unity Square during anti-government protests held on August 16.

During trial, Asima was charged together with one Fabian Mushunga, who was also accused of forcibly disturbing the peace, security and/or order of the public.

The State had alleged that Asima and Mushunga, who were represented by human rights lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Tinomuda Shoko, engaged in acts of public violence by barricading some streets in central Harare with stones and boulders.

The State further alleged that the two men also threw stones at some police officers, thereby disturbing the free movement of the public and vehicles.

In his defence, Asima argued that his arrest and prosecution stemmed from police's desire to conceal evidence of their brutality, which he had captured on his camera.

Mushunga said he was arrested while passing through town from Belvedere, adding he was not involved in the protests.

Ramaboea declined to put them to their defence and set them free.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses issue strike threat

40 mins ago | 58 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

46 mins ago | 111 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

46 mins ago | 200 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

47 mins ago | 125 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

47 mins ago | 93 Views

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

48 mins ago | 222 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

49 mins ago | 172 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

49 mins ago | 85 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

50 mins ago | 173 Views

Algeria to play at BF

51 mins ago | 80 Views

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

51 mins ago | 125 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

52 mins ago | 52 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

52 mins ago | 41 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

53 mins ago | 25 Views

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

54 mins ago | 33 Views

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

55 mins ago | 27 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

55 mins ago | 14 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

56 mins ago | 27 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

56 mins ago | 51 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

57 mins ago | 25 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

58 mins ago | 16 Views

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

58 mins ago | 30 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

59 mins ago | 36 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

60 mins ago | 36 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

1 hr ago | 27 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

1 hr ago | 507 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

12 hrs ago | 988 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

13 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

15 hrs ago | 1824 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

16 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

16 hrs ago | 544 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

16 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

16 hrs ago | 332 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

19 hrs ago | 1232 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

21 hrs ago | 834 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

21 hrs ago | 1337 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

21 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

24 hrs ago | 9241 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

24 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

24 hrs ago | 4557 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days