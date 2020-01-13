Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday raided MDC-Alliance's headquarters in Harare after obtaining a search warrant to search for offensive weapons meant for criminal use.

The party had earlier on issued a statement alleging that police had besieged its headquarters to plant machetes, in an attempt to portray it as a criminal organisation.

Police, however, dismissed the claims saying they had a constitutional mandate to maintain law and order in the country.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were enforcing the search warrant that had been issued.

"Police are enforcing a search warrant issued by the court in terms of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, in connection with the suspicion of possession of articles for criminal use as defined in Section 40 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9.23) with regards to the maintenance of law and order," he said.

By last night, he said no arrests had been made and the officers were still on the ground.

Police cordoned off the corner of Angwa Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue and Nelson Mandela and First Street, which form the street block where the party's headquarters are located. A crowd that had gathered near the opposition offices was dispersed around 6.30pm. ing themselves in line with the country's Constitution."

Asst Comm Nyathi said whoever was alleging that the police intended to plant machetes should bring evidence to that effect. In October last year, police recovered 210 anti-riot and 46 municipal police helmets stashed in the basement of Robinson House at the corner of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Angwa Street in Harare.

Also recovered were stones, bricks and sticks believed to have been earmarked for use in violent street demonstrations. The cache was stumbled upon after police pursued a group of thugs that had attacked a police officer who reportedly was waiting for someone at the building.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses issue strike threat

42 mins ago | 61 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

48 mins ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

48 mins ago | 210 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

49 mins ago | 131 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

49 mins ago | 97 Views

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

50 mins ago | 235 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

51 mins ago | 181 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

51 mins ago | 88 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

52 mins ago | 186 Views

Algeria to play at BF

53 mins ago | 84 Views

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

53 mins ago | 130 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

54 mins ago | 56 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

55 mins ago | 26 Views

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

56 mins ago | 35 Views

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

57 mins ago | 28 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

58 mins ago | 28 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

58 mins ago | 54 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

59 mins ago | 27 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

60 mins ago | 16 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

1 hr ago | 27 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

12 hrs ago | 988 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

13 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

16 hrs ago | 1825 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

16 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

16 hrs ago | 544 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

16 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

16 hrs ago | 332 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

19 hrs ago | 1232 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

21 hrs ago | 834 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

21 hrs ago | 1337 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

21 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Chamisa in a fix over Mnangagwa dialogue

24 hrs ago | 9249 Views

Mupfumira trial in false start

24 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Terrence Mukupe loses R400k in botched Range Rover deal

24 hrs ago | 4558 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days