Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean trainee lawyer in the United Kingdom has been jailed for 14 years after he dragged a student to a wooded area and sexually attacked her.Wilfred Marodza (28), from Eastbourne in East Sussex, targeted the woman in the early hours of July 20 after she spent the night celebrating getting a first in her degree. He threatened to kill her before making her strip and raping her in woodland in Borough, south east London.The girl managed to escape, but he chased her and told witnesses they were having a "domestic" before raping her again. She fled for a second time and got into a taxi that took her to a police station.An hour later, Marodza targeted a second woman (25), who was waiting at a bus stop in Borough High Street. He put his hand over her mouth and forced her into Globe Street, but ran away when she started screaming.Marodza was caught after leaving his rucksack which contained his ID for his offices with law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish. A doorman at a bar where he had been drinking described Marodza as "having an attitude and harassing people".Prosecutor Edward Lucas said: "Random females described unwanted sexual advances before asking for numbers, grabbing bottoms, gripping arms and boasting how much money he earned that week."He went out with one purpose and one purpose in mind." Speaking about the attack, Mr Lucas said: "She describes being at a pub and on her mobile phone on the High Street.He grabbed from behind with his hand on her mouth saying: 'Shut the up . . . If you scream I'm going to kill you. "She felt herself being dragged through the church square to Dicken's Field, not far from this court. He told her to take her clothes off, told her he was going to kill her and bury her there."He told her to make sexual noises. Following the attack she ran away, but he caught up with her and orally raped her again. She believed he was going to kill her as he said 'I'm going to have to bury you now'."She was able to recall the defendant arguing with himself saying 'I don't want to do this' and was somehow angry with himself."The woman managed to get away from him and ran off, shouting for help. It was pouring with rain and she was totally naked, running from the defendant screaming: 'Help me'."Marodza admitted four counts of rape and one of kidnapping. Detective constable Jonny Norman said: "These two young women were subjected to ordeals that no person should ever have to endure. Marodza is a dangerous predator whose actions left both victims in fear of their lives."Marodza will now, I hope, face a substantial amount of time behind bars, and I am sure London will be all the safer for it."