Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Zimbabwean trainee lawyer in the United Kingdom has been jailed for 14 years after he dragged a student to a wooded area and sexually attacked her.

Wilfred Marodza (28), from Eastbourne in East Sussex, targeted the woman in the early hours of July 20 after she spent the night celebrating getting a first in her degree. He threatened to kill her before making her strip and raping her in woodland in Borough, south east London.

The girl managed to escape, but he chased her and told witnesses they were having a "domestic" before raping her again. She fled for a second time and got into a taxi that took her to a police station.

An hour later, Marodza targeted a second woman (25), who was waiting at a bus stop in Borough High Street. He put his hand over her mouth and forced her into Globe Street, but ran away when she started screaming.

Marodza was caught after leaving his rucksack which contained his ID for his offices with law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish. A doorman at a bar where he had been drinking described Marodza as "having an attitude and harassing people".

Prosecutor Edward Lucas said: "Random females described unwanted sexual advances before asking for numbers, grabbing bottoms, gripping arms and boasting how much money he earned that week.

"He went out with one purpose and one purpose in mind." Speaking about the attack, Mr Lucas said: "She describes being at a pub and on her mobile phone on the High Street.

He grabbed from behind with his hand on her mouth saying: 'Shut the up . . . If you scream I'm going to kill you. "She felt herself being dragged through the church square to Dicken's Field, not far from this court. He told her to take her clothes off, told her he was going to kill her and bury her there.

"He told her to make sexual noises. Following the attack she ran away, but he caught up with her and orally raped her again. She believed he was going to kill her as he said 'I'm going to have to bury you now'.

"She was able to recall the defendant arguing with himself saying 'I don't want to do this' and was somehow angry with himself.

"The woman managed to get away from him and ran off, shouting for help. It was pouring with rain and she was totally naked, running from the defendant screaming: 'Help me'."

Marodza admitted four counts of rape and one of kidnapping. Detective constable Jonny Norman said: "These two young women were subjected to ordeals that no person should ever have to endure. Marodza is a dangerous predator whose actions left both victims in fear of their lives.

"Marodza will now, I hope, face a substantial amount of time behind bars, and I am sure London will be all the safer for it."
.



Source - Metro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses issue strike threat

50 mins ago | 73 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

55 mins ago | 147 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

56 mins ago | 250 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

57 mins ago | 163 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

57 mins ago | 109 Views

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

57 mins ago | 281 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

58 mins ago | 209 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

59 mins ago | 102 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

59 mins ago | 223 Views

Algeria to play at BF

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

1 hr ago | 35 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

1 hr ago | 30 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

1 hr ago | 583 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

12 hrs ago | 991 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

13 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

16 hrs ago | 1829 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

16 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

16 hrs ago | 544 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

16 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

20 hrs ago | 1233 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

21 hrs ago | 835 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

21 hrs ago | 1337 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

22 hrs ago | 2345 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days