Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean-born, Seth Van Beek, who migrated to the UK after completing his GCSEs is now the youngest pilot in the UK at the age of 19.

Seth Van Beek received his licence after completing 18 months training and clocked up 150 hours in the air before he passed with flying colours.

In 2018, Seth was admitted at Egnatia Aviation Training College in Greece at the age of 16 after passing the extremely difficult entrance exams. He enrolled for the intensive £85 000 flight school course and recently successfully completed the course.

The 18-year-old vowed not to disappoint his mother whom he credited for his success.

"Flying has always been my dream. There was nothing else that I had ever wanted to do, and there is nothing I would contemplate doing." He always dreamed of becoming a pilot since the age of eight so his mum Frances (42) decided to sell their three-bed home to fund his dream.

"As I grew up, my love for flying became a passion, and I'm so grateful that the experience of training didn't discourage me, like training can."

"If anything, I knew there and then this would be what I will do for my whole life. To be honest, I took very naturally to flying - there's no feeling like," he said.

Seth said he always felt safer flying in a plane, or flying one, than travelling on a bus or driving a car. He encouraged youths to work hard to achieve their dreams.

"People have to chase their dreams, and I've been so lucky, being able to make my dream my career because of my mum."

Seth, is now the UK's youngest licensed commercial pilot, a record previously held by Luke Elsworth, who passed when he was 19.


Source - mirror.co.uk

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses issue strike threat

52 mins ago | 81 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

58 mins ago | 155 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

59 mins ago | 271 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

59 mins ago | 175 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

60 mins ago | 117 Views

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

1 hr ago | 305 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Algeria to play at BF

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

1 hr ago | 37 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

1 hr ago | 34 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

1 hr ago | 629 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

12 hrs ago | 991 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

13 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

16 hrs ago | 1833 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

16 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

16 hrs ago | 545 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

16 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

20 hrs ago | 1233 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

21 hrs ago | 835 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

21 hrs ago | 1337 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

22 hrs ago | 2346 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days