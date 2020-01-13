Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
At least 177 cattle have died from Anthrax while 87 people were treated for the disease in various clinics and hospitals after eating meat from cattle that died from the infection during this season.

Anthrax is a bacterial disease that affects a wide range of animals and human beings. Livestock, particularly cattle, take up anthrax bacteria during grazing while people get infected when they handle or eat anthrax-infected meat.

Symptoms of anthrax in human beings Anthrax disease occurs throughout the year but in Zimbabwe, most cases start from onset of rainy season. It is rare to see an animal showing signs of the disease, animals are often found dead.

Division of Veterinary Field Services, Acting Director, Dr Wilmot Chikurunhe has told The Herald that anthrax outbreaks have been recorded in Gokwe, Nkayi, Gutu, Bikita, Marondera, Mazowe, Chegutu, Makonde and Sanyati.

He said the disease is being detected in traditional outbreak areas and not affecting the whole district as it may seem from information circulating.

"Even in the affected dip tanks, the disease is restricted to certain areas although the vaccination coverage is then extended to a wider area to contain the outbreak.

 "Cattle owners in anthrax areas need to ensure that their cattle are vaccinated against the disease once a year before the rainy season starts. The Department of Veterinary Services comes in to prevent massive outbreaks but the primary responsibility for disease prevention lies with the owner," he said.

Dr Chikurunhe said Anthrax carcasses must be disposed of safely in a manner that does not leave the bacteria exposed to air.

"The best method is to burn the carcasses in a pit then bury the ashes. However, some parts of the country have firewood problems. In these areas it is recommended to dig a pit six feet deep, bury the carcass, cover the carcass completely with soil and apply a layer of agricultural lime before filling the rest of the pit with soil.  This is best done under supervision of veterinary personnel," said Dr Chikurunhe.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses issue strike threat

48 mins ago | 71 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

54 mins ago | 139 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

54 mins ago | 245 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

55 mins ago | 153 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

55 mins ago | 106 Views

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

56 mins ago | 265 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

56 mins ago | 201 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

57 mins ago | 98 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

57 mins ago | 215 Views

Algeria to play at BF

58 mins ago | 95 Views

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

59 mins ago | 147 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

60 mins ago | 66 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

60 mins ago | 50 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

1 hr ago | 65 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

1 hr ago | 34 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

1 hr ago | 29 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

1 hr ago | 567 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

12 hrs ago | 990 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

13 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

16 hrs ago | 1829 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

16 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

16 hrs ago | 544 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

16 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

16 hrs ago | 332 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

20 hrs ago | 1233 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

21 hrs ago | 835 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

21 hrs ago | 1337 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

22 hrs ago | 2345 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days