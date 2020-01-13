Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has said civil servants will be paid more cushioning allowances this year as its employees yesterday started receiving their promised payments for this month.

Government this week released $300 million to pay civil servants cushioning allowances as part of its pledge to improve their welfare. In an interview yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Clemence Chiduwa said Government will pay more of such allowances to its workers during the course of this year.

"I can confirm that the civil servants have started receiving their cushioning allowances. As things stand we are expecting to give them two or three more cushioning allowances throughout the year as we work on finding lasting solutions to improve their conditions of service. We can't give full amounts at once given the challenges being faced by the Government but the bottom line is we have to look out for our employees and improve their conditions of service," he said.

Deputy Minister Chiduwa commended civil servants for reporting for duty in the wake of threats of industrial action by some elements.

"From the Government side and as Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, we are happy that the civil servants continue reporting for duty and working very hard considering the difficult economic conditions they are facing. As the Ministry of Finance, we don't have enough funds at the moment but we are committed to improving the working conditions of the civil servants as evidenced by the release of cushioning allowances which they started receiving this week," he said.

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association president and Apex Council team leader Mr Richard Gundani confirmed that teachers received allowances of between $700 and $800 yesterday.

He said they want the exact salaries that they were being paid in United States dollars to be converted into the local currency at the interbank rate.

"Yes, teachers received their cushioning allowances with other civil servants but what we want is transition from the United States dollar salary to a Zimbabwe dollar based salary at the interbank rate and we will continue engaging our employer for that," said Mr Gundani.

He said it is vital for Government and the Apex Council to continue engaging in negotiations so that civil servants continue reporting for duty. Civil servants in Gweru yesterday commended Government for paying them the cushioning allowances which they said were coming at the right time when they were dealing with challenges associated with "back to school."

"I am a teacher in town and I have just withdrawn my money from my bank. It will cover a bit of my needs and we pray that Government continues to remember us so that we are not incapacitated," said Mrs Vongai Masuwe. Earlier this week, Finance and Economic Development Ministry permanent secretary Mr George Guvamatanga told this publication that the New Dispensation should be given credit for meeting its financial obligations.

On Monday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said Government was seized with addressing the issue of salaries for civil servants.

Government last week offered civil servants a 76 percent pay increase that will result in the least paid worker taking home $2 033, up from $1 023 per month and paid $750 this week as a cushioning allowance for January.  

Civil servants however rejected the offer demanding to be paid an equivalent of US$475 for the lowest-paid worker.

Addressing journalists, Prof Ncube said Government had other pressing issues that also required equal attention. He said the issues included ensuring national food security, power generation, job creation and stabilising the local currency.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses issue strike threat

53 mins ago | 81 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

58 mins ago | 157 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

59 mins ago | 273 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

59 mins ago | 175 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

60 mins ago | 118 Views

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

1 hr ago | 308 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Algeria to play at BF

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

1 hr ago | 37 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

1 hr ago | 34 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

1 hr ago | 631 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

12 hrs ago | 991 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

13 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

16 hrs ago | 1834 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

16 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

16 hrs ago | 545 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

16 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

20 hrs ago | 1233 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

21 hrs ago | 835 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

21 hrs ago | 1337 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

22 hrs ago | 2346 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days