Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Algeria to play at BF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO soccer enthusiasts are drooling at the opportunity of watching the Warriors in a "real" competitive match when Barbourfields Stadium plays host to reigning continental champions Algeria in a 2021 Afcon qualifier in March.

The southern region fans have long been subjected to "dead-rubber" national team games, with Zifa twice taking games that have been slated for Barbourfields Stadium to Harare last year.  

The first fixture to be moved to the capital last year was the World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Somalia and then the 2021 Afcon qualifier against Botswana.

Caf have brought forward the 2021 Afcon qualifiers that were initially scheduled for August 31 and September 8 to March 23 and 30.

The dates were originally set aside for the resumption of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers which have now been moved to October. With the National Sports Stadium, Rufaro Stadium and Mandava Stadium barred from hosting international matches, all Fifa and Caf sanctioned matches will be played at Barbourfields, the only venue in the country that meets some of the standards of hosting international games.

Bringing forward of the Afcon qualifiers means that the much-awaited back-to-back clashes between Zimbabwe and Algeria's Desert Foxes will now take place earlier than scheduled. Zimbabwe will then travel to Botswana in June before coming back home to host Zambia in the final qualifying match between August 31 and September 8.

Zimbabwe's Warriors are occupying second position in Group H of the 2021 Nations qualifiers, two points behind the Desert Foxes of Algeria, who have accumulated six points. Botswana are third with a point while pointless Zambia anchor the table.

"This is good for the local fans because I doubt very much that work would have been done at the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium to meet Caf and Fifa requirements to stage the tournament. Fans from the southern region, areas that include Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South Provinces, as well as the Midlands have an opportunity to watch their Warriors closer to home. I think barring the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro was a blessing in disguise because fans in Bulawayo and surrounding areas have been presented with a perfect football gift to watch competitive games.

"Our message to fans is simple, now that we've been given this opportunity to watch the national teams at our door step, let's come in numbers and rally behind all the national teams that will play at Barbourfields Stadium," said Trust Jim, the secretary-general for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association's (ZNSSA) Southern Region.

Meanwhile, Zifa has scrapped gate charges for the upcoming Under-17 and Under-20 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifying matches set for January 26 and February 1 at Bulawayo's Barbourfields Stadium with the hope of attracting fans.

The Zimbabwe Under-17 team which was humiliated 5-0 by Botswana in the first leg will be hoping to overturn the huge deficit on January 26, while the Under-20 side that is coached by Rosemary Mugadza will be home to Malawi on February 1.

The Under-20 team takes on Malawi in the first leg of the qualifiers at Kamuzu Stadium, Blantyre today.

"Entrance to Barbourfields Stadium for the Under-17 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and Botswana on 26 January is FREE. The same applies for the return tie for the U-20 against Malawi on 1 February at the same venue. We need your support," wrote Zifa on social media.

The two World Cup preliminary rounds fixtures for the girls' Under-17s and Under-20 teams are first of many international games the venue will host this year after other stadiums were condemned by the Caf grounds inspection team.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses issue strike threat

53 mins ago | 81 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

58 mins ago | 157 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

59 mins ago | 273 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

59 mins ago | 175 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

60 mins ago | 118 Views

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

1 hr ago | 308 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

1 hr ago | 37 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

1 hr ago | 34 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

1 hr ago | 631 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

12 hrs ago | 991 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

13 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

16 hrs ago | 1834 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

16 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

16 hrs ago | 545 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

16 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

20 hrs ago | 1233 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

21 hrs ago | 835 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

21 hrs ago | 1337 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

22 hrs ago | 2346 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days