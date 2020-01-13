Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

De Jongh crashes Bosso car and walks away

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DUTCH coach Pieter De Jongh did not only leave Highlanders in a lurch after packing his bags for FC Platinum but he left the Bulawayo giants RTGS$6 000 poor after he crashed the club's car.

It seems the Dutchman, who was darling of the black and white shirted side's passionate fans after he lifted the team from the relegation zone to a respectable sixth position finish and a Chibuku Super Cup triumph, is now a villain to the Highlanders family for many reasons that are slowly leaking from the oldest football institution.

Crashing the car that the club entrusted to his care has left many not amused considering the fact he escaped censure after he promised the club that the issue would be resolved when he came back from the holidays to sign a new contract.  

According to reliable sources at Highlanders, the club had hired a driver for De Jongh, but he insisted on driving himself as he argued that he could manage to get to grips with the city's driving culture as Bulawayo was a small city.

The mishap, which left a visible dent on the front side of the red Nissan X-Trail donated to the Bulawayo giants by Amahlolanyama Golf club (Johannesburg) in 2016, was not reported to the police.

B-Metro has it on good authority that Bosso have since parted with $6 000 to have the car fixed at a garage (name withheld) located along Plumtree road.

"I can confirm that the car is being attended to so that our incoming coach (Mark Harrison) finds it in good condition. I have no comment on the other allegations that are being raised," said Highlanders communications officer Ronald Moyo.

Harrison is expected in Bulawayo in time for Bosso's pre-season preparations which start on Monday. Bosso are reportedly seized with acquiring a work permit for the 59-year-old Briton, who will be taking charge of his third Zimbabwean side following stints with Caps United and Harare City.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses issue strike threat

54 mins ago | 87 Views

No Machetes found at MDC HQ

60 mins ago | 165 Views

Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Wife orders hubby to sleep with mum

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Man demands lover's underwear after break up

1 hr ago | 121 Views

R50k lobola robbery: family suspects relative mot injiva

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Police raid MDC party HQ

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zenzo Moyo gets calls of 'his death'

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Algeria to play at BF

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Civil servants receive cushioning allowances

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Job scam resurfaces in Bulawayo streets

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Man loses US$4 000 to hooker

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Bosso's British coach arrives

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Anthrax ravages parts of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe-born teen becomes UK's youngest pilot

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Trainee lawyer jailed for rape

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mubaiwa, Chiwenga court hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Met Office forecasts wet weekend

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Junior cops rebel over poor working conditions, police abort operation

1 hr ago | 73 Views

'Nhlanhla Ndiweni dismissal above board'

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Govt rolls out community radio stations

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Police raid Chamisa's headquarters

1 hr ago | 38 Views

ZACC closes in on fuel smugglers

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Jonathan Moyo squeals over farm

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses, Mangoma seek discharge

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Defence ministry accountant denied bail

1 hr ago | 34 Views

77 gold panners jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Journalist acquitted on anti-govt protest charge

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Kwekwe magistrate remanded to February

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga eats humble pie

1 hr ago | 646 Views

Police search for machetes at Chamisa's Harvest House

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Police provocative (mis) behavior a recipe for political instability

12 hrs ago | 992 Views

Cops raid Tsvangirai house

13 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Top tips for finding cheap cruise deals

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF commissariat implores UK queen to look into solving Zimbabwean problems, considering that her govt caused it

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

The genesis of machete gangs

16 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Hottest must-have collectible cars

16 hrs ago | 545 Views

Six vendors nabbed at Jumbo mine

16 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Make your car reflect your personality: How to add that feminine touch to your car

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

Court acquits Good Samaritan Journalist over anti govt protest

20 hrs ago | 1233 Views

MISA makes written submissions on Media gazetted bill

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Hunger as a result of climate change rated as at moderate and serious categories

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man jailed 18 months for stealing household property worth $37 000

21 hrs ago | 835 Views

MDC Alliance put a sock in it!!!

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Chamisa's HONA will solve nothing

21 hrs ago | 1337 Views

WATCH: Armed gold panners celebrate after getting grams of gold

22 hrs ago | 2346 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days