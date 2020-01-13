Man demands lover's underwear after break up

News / National

by Staff reporter

BREAK UPS can be awkward, especially when ex-lovers start demanding their gifts back from each other.One Bulawayo woman approached the court to voice her horror after her seemingly bitter ex-lover visited her house and demanded underwear he supposedly bought her during the course of their relationship.Thulisani Ncube from Pumula East decided to approach the courts after her ex-lover Martin Dube employed at Phezulu Farm in Shangani threatened to stab her with a knife if she didn't comply with his weird demands.Ncube, who is a vendor begged the court to grant her a protection order against Dube saying she was now living in fear as he (Dube) was also in the habit of stalking her and coming to her workplace."I was in a relationship with Martin Dube and he left me in 2015 after he impregnated me. After he deserted me, I looked after the child alone for three years. He then came to my house sometime in November last year and said we should go and buy the child's uniforms since she is now going to school. I agreed and when we went to town together, he shocked me when he later told me that he didn't have the money."He again came back to my house on 16 December and threatened me with a knife while ordering me to give him one of my pants or hats. He ran away after the children I lived with entered the room," said Ncube.She however, didn't tell the court what her ex-lover wanted to do with the items — panty and hat. She further said Dube was also disturbing her peace by constantly coming to her workplace.Dube who is apparently struggling with Ncube's decision, that she was no longer interested in him said the latter misrepresented facts to the court by referring to him as his ex-lover as their relationship was still in existence."I am surprised that she is calling me her ex-lover. She is in fact my wife and we have been staying together for four years. Of late she has however, been showing signs that she is no longer interested in me. I once phoned her and her boyfriend was the one who answered the phone and insulted me," responded Dube.In her ruling the presiding magistrate Adelaide Mbeure ordered Dube not to verbally and physically abuse Ncube or threaten her in any way.