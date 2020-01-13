Chiwenga seeks to take wife fight out of court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has blinked first in his divorce battle with estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa, after it was revealed on Friday that he is seeking an out-of-court settlement in a case brought by the former model after she was barred from the matrimonial home in Borrowdale.Mubaiwa's lawyer, Advocate Taona Nyamakura, says the parties are yet to reach an agreement, adding that if they fail, the case will be argued next Tuesday.He spoke to journalists after the urgent chamber hearing of the case was postponed by High Court judge, Justice Dube-Banda."The case was set to be heard today but the judge postponed the matter to allow parties to reach a settlement, for the sake of the fighting couple's children," the lawyer said."The matter has been deferred to next Tuesday for possible argument or confirmation of settlement. We exchanged arguments as legal practitioners for both sides in the matter and I can confirm the tentative agreement is this matter should be settled and not argued."It will be in the best interests of the children that parties find each other but the law is followed. If we don't reach an agreement on Monday, it means we continue with oral submissions on Tuesday."Mubaiwa is facing several criminal charges including money laundering and an alleged attempt to kill Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in South Africa.She spent over two weeks in remand prison following her arrest on December 14.She, however, could not return to her home after Chiwenga deployed soldiers who barred her from entering the premises. He is also refusing to release their three young children into Mubaiwa's custody.Aggrieved by the move, Mubaiwa then rushed to the High Court with an urgent chamber application seeking to be allowed to access her home.She wants access to personal items and properties within the home including clothes and vehicles following her release from prison.Chiwenga, who filed for divorce from Mubaiwa late last year, has described his estranged wife as a witch and a drug addict. Marrying her was his worst mistake, he said in court papers.Mubaiwa answered in kind, accusing the retired army commander of "acute paranoia", and also suggested he was abusing prescription drugs.