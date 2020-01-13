Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nurses issue strike threat

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE government is facing a tall order to placate its restive employees after nurses became the latest group to threaten a strike due to the worsening economic environment in the country.

This comes as teachers have also threatened to completely stop going to work until their employer reviewed their measly salaries.

Nurses have been reporting for duty three times per week under a flexi hours arrangement they made with the government last year.

The Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) secretary-general Douglas Chikobvu warned of an imminent job action.

He said their salaries had been severely weakened by galloping inflation and ever increasing cost of basic goods and transport.

"We are not happy because we can't afford decent transport, food, medical aid and money to pay school fees for our children and darlings.

"We have subsidised the government enough and the days of charity are over. A strike is imminent and this is a signal that we are totally incapacitated.

"Morale is very low as most nurses are failing to cope with the economic crisis masterminded by the employer," Chikobvu said.
He said they would be demanding salaries pegged against the interbank market rate to cushion themselves from the skyrocketing costs of living.

On his part, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) president Enock Dongo said members were likely to meet at the weekend to decide "the way forward on their incapacitation".

Source - dailuynews

