Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OBERT Gutu, Vice President in the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T, has resigned with immediate effect citing "personal and private reasons."

"For purely personal and private reasons, I'm resigning from the MDC with immediate effect," Gutu announced on Twitter Saturday morning.
Gutu was elected Vice President of the MDC-T at an extra-ordinary congress in April 2018. This was after his expulsion in March 2018 from the MDC now led by Nelson Chamisa after leadership disputes following the death of founder president, Morgan Tsvangirai. Other senior politicians expelled then were Khupe and Abednico Bhebhe who was then the party's national organising secretary.


Source - newimbabwe

