Residents flock mine to get travel passes

by Paul Ndou
9 secs ago | Views
Hundreds of Jumbo mine residents flocked at their mine guard room to get travel passes this afternoon.


The passes which are being issued under the current police blitz "Chikorokoza Ngachipere" started on Wednesday and has attracted a heavy police presence there by making movement tense in the area.

The residents have since complained to ZANU PF leadership and a meeting is to be held tomorrow afternoon.

ZANU PF Mazowe district chairman ward 22 Tichaona Chawana confirmed the case.

"We have received complainants at Jumbo pertaining passes so the leadership is meeting them tomorrow," he said.

Source - Byo24news

