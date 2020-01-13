Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Notorious machete gang members arrested

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of eight notorious machete gang members known as Maketo brothers, who terrorised residents in several mining towns.
The machete gangs popularly known as maShurugwi have left a trail of destruction and deaths, across the country.

A video of the machete gangs bragging that they will still be around by 2030 went viral yesterday on social media before the police made the arrest of the eight suspects in Kwekwe.

"The arrest of some of the notorious Maketo brothers gang members, especially Albert Tembo, 27, Michael Mutevedzi, 18, Honest Sibanda, 31, Jerald Chinondo, 30, Petros Mabeka, 33, Alexander Moyo, 39, Japhet Tembo, 21 and Chiko Mukucha, 25, confirms the ZRP's zero-tolerance stance to machete-wielding gangs. The eight members were found with machetes, sword, bow and arrows and home-made knives," police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

Nyathi said the police also managed to apprehend Pelandaba Tshuma, 32, in Rushinga, Mt Darwin in connection with the murder of police constable Wonder Hokoyo on December 28, 2019 in Kadoma.

He said Tshuma was on the police wanted list for several cases of attempted murder and assault involving the use of machetes.

Nyathi said police have so far arrested 1 536 members of the machete gangs across the country under Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere, as it moves towards ensuring that law and order is maintained throughout the country.

"… the on-going operation against illegal mining and machete-wielding gangs has so far accounted for 1 536 accused persons. The police have recovered several vehicles, firearms, a toy gun, explosives, machetes, pepper sprays, ammunition, digital scale and assorted mining implements," Nyathi said.

He further said that a total of 257 people were arrested on Thursday in Mazowe and Shamva, as the police intensified its drive to end illegal mining.

"Seventy-seven accused persons pleaded guilty to prospecting for gold without a licence at Shamva Circuit Court and were sentenced to a mandatory two-year imprisonment. Sixty-six cases for similar offences are pending as the accused persons were remanded in custody," he said.

He said 112 others were sentenced to 50 days in prison after they were convicted for criminal trespass, while one other convict was fined $80, with an alternative sentence of 30 days in prison for possessing dagga.

"The other convict was fined $500 with an alternative sentence of five months in prison for also possessing dagga.  
Meanwhile, Nyathi also said there were a number of robberies that were taking place across the country involving people driving unregistered motor vehicles.

"In this regard, all vehicles moving on the roads without number plates will be impounded and verifications conducted to account for robbers who are committing crime using unregistered vehicles as get-away cars.

"Vehicle owners and drivers are encouraged to cooperate with police officers in order to get rid of vehicles which are being used in criminal acts," he said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trespasser stones house owner

33 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

2 hrs ago | 871 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

University fees subsidised

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Shocking corruption at Passport Office

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Corruption: A national security threat

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe Commonwealth bid nears

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

All-out war on machete gangs

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

China to inject fresh funds into Zimbabwe economy?

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga, wife act to end feud

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe platinum leakages hurting national purse

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe doctors give up, trickle back to work

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Couple in $500,000 money-laundering scam

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mphoko's daughter slams Mnangagwa's govt for lack of respect

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF orientation project stinks

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Witchcraft, power in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'Trump is a pierrot'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Residents flock mine to get travel passes

11 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Chaos at police station as junior cops defy seniors

19 hrs ago | 6866 Views

Mnangagwa faces serious challenges

23 hrs ago | 10367 Views

Econet wants to hike tariffs

23 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

23 hrs ago | 6530 Views

British govt issues travel warning to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7820 Views

Netone gives birth to Club 373

23 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu PF surges closer to its 5 million recruitment target as Chamisa fights to deliver SONA

23 hrs ago | 7068 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days