Notorious machete gang members arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of eight notorious machete gang members known as Maketo brothers, who terrorised residents in several mining towns.The machete gangs popularly known as maShurugwi have left a trail of destruction and deaths, across the country.A video of the machete gangs bragging that they will still be around by 2030 went viral yesterday on social media before the police made the arrest of the eight suspects in Kwekwe."The arrest of some of the notorious Maketo brothers gang members, especially Albert Tembo, 27, Michael Mutevedzi, 18, Honest Sibanda, 31, Jerald Chinondo, 30, Petros Mabeka, 33, Alexander Moyo, 39, Japhet Tembo, 21 and Chiko Mukucha, 25, confirms the ZRP's zero-tolerance stance to machete-wielding gangs. The eight members were found with machetes, sword, bow and arrows and home-made knives," police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.Nyathi said the police also managed to apprehend Pelandaba Tshuma, 32, in Rushinga, Mt Darwin in connection with the murder of police constable Wonder Hokoyo on December 28, 2019 in Kadoma.He said Tshuma was on the police wanted list for several cases of attempted murder and assault involving the use of machetes.Nyathi said police have so far arrested 1 536 members of the machete gangs across the country under Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere, as it moves towards ensuring that law and order is maintained throughout the country."… the on-going operation against illegal mining and machete-wielding gangs has so far accounted for 1 536 accused persons. The police have recovered several vehicles, firearms, a toy gun, explosives, machetes, pepper sprays, ammunition, digital scale and assorted mining implements," Nyathi said.He further said that a total of 257 people were arrested on Thursday in Mazowe and Shamva, as the police intensified its drive to end illegal mining."Seventy-seven accused persons pleaded guilty to prospecting for gold without a licence at Shamva Circuit Court and were sentenced to a mandatory two-year imprisonment. Sixty-six cases for similar offences are pending as the accused persons were remanded in custody," he said.He said 112 others were sentenced to 50 days in prison after they were convicted for criminal trespass, while one other convict was fined $80, with an alternative sentence of 30 days in prison for possessing dagga."The other convict was fined $500 with an alternative sentence of five months in prison for also possessing dagga.Meanwhile, Nyathi also said there were a number of robberies that were taking place across the country involving people driving unregistered motor vehicles."In this regard, all vehicles moving on the roads without number plates will be impounded and verifications conducted to account for robbers who are committing crime using unregistered vehicles as get-away cars."Vehicle owners and drivers are encouraged to cooperate with police officers in order to get rid of vehicles which are being used in criminal acts," he said.