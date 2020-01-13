Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga, wife act to end feud

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry are close to striking an out-of-court settlement that will allow the former model access to her children, cars and matrimonial home, the Daily News reports.

This comes as the couple has been embroiled in an acrimonious divorce case which has set tongues wagging around the country as it has played out in the High Court.
It also comes as Marry is facing a slew of charges which include attempting to kill her powerful husband during the time he was gravely ill in South Africa last year.

When the couple's matter, in which Marry is seeking access to her children and properties came before High Court judge Christopher Dube yesterday, lawyers representing both parties were in agreement that there was need for an out-of-court settlement.

"The matter has been deferred to Tuesday, January 21, for possible argument or confirmation of settlement.
"We exchanged positions as legal practitioners acting for both sides in the matter and the tentative position is that this is a matter that we both agree should be settled and not argued.

"It will be in the best interests of the children that the parties find each other and that the law is followed," Marry's lawyer Taona Nyamakura told journalists soon after emerging from the judge's chambers.

He also said if Chiwenga and Marry failed to find common ground by Monday, they would argue the matter on Tuesday.

Chiwenga's lawyer, Wellington Pasipanodya, confirmed that they would be back in court on Tuesday — without divulging the deliberations they had had in the judge's chambers.

Marry — who is facing attempted murder, fraud, externalisation and money laundering charges — and is out on $50 000 bail, has told the court that Chiwenga took custody of the children while she was in remand prison.

She has further claimed that upon her release, she was denied access to the couple's Borrowdale Brooke property, and permission to use her six cars — a Toyota Lexus, a Range Rover and four Mercedes Benz vehicles — as well as her clothes and other personal goods.

She has also demanded access to her two safes containing her personal items and permission to see her children.

In the application, Marry also sought an order for her to be allowed to access the couple's Orchid Gardens property in Domboshava, as well as a directive for one Lieutenant Colonel Mangezi to return all the furniture and goods that were removed from the property allegedly using a Zimbabwe National Army vehicle.

She has also accused Chiwenga of employing "cowboy" tactics and abusing his position as the country's vice president — by using the army to bar her from accessing their properties.
In response, Chiwenga said he took custody of the children after Marry was arrested as they had no one to stay with.

"The applicant was arrested and their children left alone. It became incumbent on the respondent (Chiwenga) to take the children.

"I took them on holiday abroad and initially they had signs of trauma as they explained the black magic rituals they were subjected to by the applicant (Marry).

"The various tools of trade by the witchdoctors which were unexpectedly left behind by applicant after her arrest told a horror story.
"My clothes in some instances were heaped together and sprayed by applicant with some unknown substances.

"I had to take the children away to cleanse memories of the horrors they experienced," Chiwenga said.
The former Defence Forces commander also said "witchcraft was all over the house", adding that this was embarrassing in this day and age.

Chiwenga also said that his estranged wife had never made a request to see the children, adding that he was better suited to have custody of the children as Marry was allegedly unfit to look after them.

He said a medical report showed that Marry should be under the care of a physician, a surgeon and a psychiatrist.

"It is indicated that she has flashbacks, suffers from lack of sleep and has difficulties in breathing, symptoms of illicit drug abuse. This abuse also caused swollen limbs and arms due to pricking needles.

"Applicant cannot be trusted with children in the circumstances.
"While she cannot be precluded from being with and seeing the children, the court must balance the scales as there is need for both parents to continuously be with the children in order to ensure an un-abused welfare," Chiwenga said.

He also accused the former model of using "cunning" tactics to enter into his life.

"Marrying her was the worst mistake I made. This was all due to the cunning behaviour she employed to secure a place in my life.
"She needed moulding, but I later found you could not teach an old dog new tricks," he said.

Chiwenga, who is currently the acting president, also said that his estranged wife did not own the cars that she was demanding access to in her court papers.

He further said that he was willing to give Marry her personal clothing and goods, but would not want to stay with her at their matrimonial house in the plush Borrowdale Brooke gated community in Harare.

Chiwenga claimed that he was awarded the house as part of his previous divorce settlement.
But Mary hit back claiming that the retired army general was paranoid and harboured presidential ambitions.

She also accused Chiwenga of abusing drugs and not being fit to be granted custody of the children because of his ill-health.
Marry is asking to be paid US$40 000 a month in maintenance funds for herself, and US$2 500 for each of the couple's three children until they reach 18 years.

In addition, she is demanding that Chiwenga meets her expenses for reconstructive surgery and other medical costs arising from the injuries that she suffered from a bomb blast in Bulawayo in 2018.

Marry is further asking Chiwenga to provide her with an internationally-recognised medical aid cover until her death, as well as fully paid for annual holidays for the children.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trespasser stones house owner

41 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

University fees subsidised

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Shocking corruption at Passport Office

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Corruption: A national security threat

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe Commonwealth bid nears

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

All-out war on machete gangs

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

China to inject fresh funds into Zimbabwe economy?

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe platinum leakages hurting national purse

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe doctors give up, trickle back to work

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Couple in $500,000 money-laundering scam

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mphoko's daughter slams Mnangagwa's govt for lack of respect

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF orientation project stinks

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Witchcraft, power in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Notorious machete gang members arrested

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

'Trump is a pierrot'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Residents flock mine to get travel passes

12 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Chaos at police station as junior cops defy seniors

19 hrs ago | 6880 Views

Mnangagwa faces serious challenges

23 hrs ago | 10383 Views

Econet wants to hike tariffs

23 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

23 hrs ago | 6533 Views

British govt issues travel warning to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7836 Views

Netone gives birth to Club 373

23 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu PF surges closer to its 5 million recruitment target as Chamisa fights to deliver SONA

23 hrs ago | 7107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days