Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

All-out war on machete gangs

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police have deployed one of their largest ever forces in recent history to different parts of the country as they intensify a crackdown on machete -wielding gangs that have been terrorising small-scale miners and ordinary citizens.

Units from all police departments including the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Police Support Unit, and plainclothes officers are on the ground in the massive operation that law enforcement commandos have described as "unprecedented".

The machete gangs started playing out during battles for spoils by illegal gold miners, but the vice has now extended to other violent crimes such as armed robbery.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi  yesterday said the number of suspects arrested in the past few weeks was now 1 605 with more arrests expected in the coming days.

The latest arrests saw 68 illegal miners nabbed at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe, while one individual was arrested in Shamva.

Officers are also methodically conducting investigations to ensure that the cases presented to prosecutors are solid.

The thorough nature of the investigations have already seen some of the suspects receiving instant justice in the form of prison sentences.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police were stepping up the fight against the machete gangs.

"This is a massive operation and one of the largest operations we have ever had. All relevant police units have been activated, which means that they are on the ground, working together and this is something that does not happen very often.

"This is a countrywide operation, with the main focus on gold mining areas as well as areas where the machete gangs have been operating.

"We want law and order to prevail and bring to book all these criminals."

Asst Comm Nyathi said the operation would ensure that there are no sacred cows, in the wake of allegations that some prominent figures were behind the violent gangs.

"The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has held meetings

with our Commissioner-General and the direction that they have set for us is clear.

"There are not going to be any sacred cows. We are carrying out this operation without fear or favour."

With regards to reports that police officers have been conniving with the machete gangs, Asst Comm Nyathi said: "We are aware of these allegations.

"To date, some disciplinary measures, which I am not at liberty to disclose, are going on against some of the accused.

"Those who abuse police powers will certainly be brought to book.

"As an example, our commanders were in Bindura last week and comprehensively addressed this issue."

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura said his ministry was in support of the arrests as illegal miners were disrupting genuine small-scale miners.

"The people worst affected by these violent gangs are registered small-scale miners," he said.

"Small-scale miners produce the bulk of gold delivered to Fidelity Printers.

"However, these violent gangs were creating a problem, because we cannot account for some of the gold that they get.

"There was a need to bring sanity to the sector so that the genuine miners continue working with us and we also support them through finance and equipment."

Deputy Minister Kambamura said the violence in the gold sector was a threat to the Government's target of earning US$12 billion from the mining sector by 2023.

"These violent acts pose a threat to our vision. In 2019 we recorded a drop in gold deliveries and this can be linked to the violent gangs. We suspect that some of them are involved in the smuggling of gold out of the country," he added.

On Friday, mining stakeholders including officials from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, police, mining associations and the civil society converged at a workshop convened by the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) in Harare and made a number of resolutions to address the menace posed by the machete gangs.

According to a document released after the meeting, the stakeholders resolved that: "The police need to be equipped with the appropriate weaponry to be able to stand against these hooligans."

The stakeholders also proposed inclusion of other arms of the law because of the urgency of the matter.

The document further states: "Whistleblowing should be encouraged, likewise genuine protection is needed should identity be exposed."

A snap survey conducted in Harare showed that the police operation also included traffic police who were target ing vehicles suspected to be used in committing armed crimes.

The police are mostly patrolling in areas that have been identified as high-risk areas, including bus terminuses and school sites.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trespasser stones house owner

36 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

2 hrs ago | 898 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

University fees subsidised

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Shocking corruption at Passport Office

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Corruption: A national security threat

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe Commonwealth bid nears

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

China to inject fresh funds into Zimbabwe economy?

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga, wife act to end feud

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe platinum leakages hurting national purse

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe doctors give up, trickle back to work

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Couple in $500,000 money-laundering scam

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mphoko's daughter slams Mnangagwa's govt for lack of respect

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF orientation project stinks

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Witchcraft, power in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Notorious machete gang members arrested

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Trump is a pierrot'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Residents flock mine to get travel passes

11 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Chaos at police station as junior cops defy seniors

19 hrs ago | 6873 Views

Mnangagwa faces serious challenges

23 hrs ago | 10372 Views

Econet wants to hike tariffs

23 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

23 hrs ago | 6531 Views

British govt issues travel warning to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7825 Views

Netone gives birth to Club 373

23 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu PF surges closer to its 5 million recruitment target as Chamisa fights to deliver SONA

23 hrs ago | 7084 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days