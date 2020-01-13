Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Commonwealth bid nears

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is inching closer to readmission into the Commonwealth ahead of the grouping's biennial meeting slated for Kigali, Rwanda, in June.

The Sunday Mail has gathered that Commonwealth Secretary-General Mrs Patricia Scotland will soon share with all 53 member states of the group an assessment report on Zimbabwe's eligibility to rejoin following two high- level visits to the Southern African country.

The Commonwealth also observed the 2018 harmonised elections as part of the evaluation.

This follows the pledge made by Mrs Scotland to "accelerate" Zimbabwe's readmission when she met President Mnangagwa in New York, United States, on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly last year.

It is understood that following the assessment mission, a report will be produced before the findings are shared with the group's 53 member states.

The secretary-general will then consult all member states before Zimbabwe's fate is decided by a majority consensus at the next Commonwealth Heads of State and Government Meeting (CHOGM).

In emailed responses to an inquiry by The Sunday Mail, Commonwealth spokesperson Mr Snober Abbasi said: "Zimbabwe's expression of interest to rejoin the Commonwealth came in a letter dated 9 May 2018 to Secretary-General Patricia Scotland from Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, triggering the first step of the membership process, which is an assessment of the country's adherence to the Commonwealth's values.

"Zimbabwe's application to rejoin the Commonwealth is ongoing and is currently at the first stage: the Secretary-General's informal assessment of the country's commitment to Commonwealth values.

"It is not a time-bound process, as it is tailored to every applicant's context.

"As part of this process, the Commonwealth has undertaken two membership assessments in the country to date and also observed the 2018 elections in July.

"Once the informal assessment concludes, the Commonwealth Secretary-General will provide a report to Heads of Government on her key findings and who will then decide whether Zimbabwe should be invited to submit a formal application to rejoin the Commonwealth."

In May 2018, President Mnangagwa wrote to Mrs Scotland expressing Zimbabwe's willingness to return to the group after nearly a decade and half of estrangement.

The Commonwealth then initiated a four-step process to assess the Southern African nation's eligibility to regain its membership.

Zimbabwe withdrew from the Commonwealth in 2003 at the height of tension between Harare and London over the land reform programme.

Former president Mr Robert Mugabe announced Zimbabwe's withdrawal from the group after the Commonwealth summit in Nigeria that suspended the country indefinitely.

To rejoin, Zimbabwe must demonstrate that it complies with the fundamental values set out in the Commonwealth Charter, including democracy and rule of law plus protection of human rights such as freedom of expression.

Speaking to journalists after meeting the President in New York, Mrs Scotland said their meeting centred on how Zimbabwe's return to the Commonwealth could be expedited.

"We had a very good discussion," she said.

"We were looking at issues that were still outstanding, you know there is a process and the process is underway.

"It is by no means complete; there are really interesting areas that we will continue to discuss. It was really a good meeting.

"There is no case of postponing.

"What happens is the Commonwealth has laid-down a process that any applicant has to go through.

"It is that process that is being accelerated as quickly as possible.

"If you look at our process, it is step-by-step.

"Zimbabwe is going through all those steps just like any other country.

"I think there are a number of areas where Zimbabwe has made real reforms.

"No one is perfect and it is a journey."

Zimbabwe has maintained that its readmission efforts are buoyed by the fact that the country was not expelled from the Club of former British colonies.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trespasser stones house owner

42 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

2 hrs ago | 943 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

University fees subsidised

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Shocking corruption at Passport Office

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Corruption: A national security threat

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

All-out war on machete gangs

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

China to inject fresh funds into Zimbabwe economy?

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga, wife act to end feud

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe platinum leakages hurting national purse

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe doctors give up, trickle back to work

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Couple in $500,000 money-laundering scam

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mphoko's daughter slams Mnangagwa's govt for lack of respect

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF orientation project stinks

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Witchcraft, power in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Notorious machete gang members arrested

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Trump is a pierrot'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Residents flock mine to get travel passes

12 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Chaos at police station as junior cops defy seniors

19 hrs ago | 6880 Views

Mnangagwa faces serious challenges

23 hrs ago | 10383 Views

Econet wants to hike tariffs

23 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

23 hrs ago | 6533 Views

British govt issues travel warning to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7837 Views

Netone gives birth to Club 373

23 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu PF surges closer to its 5 million recruitment target as Chamisa fights to deliver SONA

23 hrs ago | 7108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days