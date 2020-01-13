Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

University fees subsidised

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Treasury has released at least $6 million to each State university to subsidise student tuition fees as well as the institutions' daily operations.

The money will help the higher learning institutions to moderate their fees structures.

The institutions had submitted to Government proposals about their need to increase the fees in order to finance daily overheads.

A fortnight ago, the institutions proposed fees hikes of up to $12 000 per semester, up from last semester's $1 700.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira told The Sunday Mail that the disbursements are meant to cushion students from high fees.

"Government has released operations money so that the fees remain moderate," he said.

"Each State university is being given an average of $6 million for operations this year, and this is for the first time. We are doing this in order to remove the burden of tuition fees on the students.

"The move seeks to ensure that our universities are able to operate optimally without having to charge exorbitant fees. Otherwise if they are to completely depend on fees, they will have no choice but to charge high amounts."

Prof Murwira encouraged universities to invest in revenue-generating projects at their institutions. He said this will also subsidise tuition fees.

"Our long-term plan for industrialisation is to boost production at our industrial parks. That way, the need to increase tuition fees will go down," he said.

"In order to kill this argument on fees once and for all, we must boost production in our industries and farms. Our students will learn almost for free because they will also be working."

University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo confirmed the development, adding that the funding will result in the institution pegging "reasonable" fees.

"I can confirm the development. We had a meeting with the minister and we were very happy to hear that Government will support our operations," he said.

Lupane State University Vice Chancellor, Professor Pardon Kuipa, also welcomed the development.

"I have been informed that the ministry has allocated some funds for our operations.

"We need the money and we are grateful that the ministry is thinking about us," said Prof Kuipa.

He said consultations on fees increments are still in progress. Zimbabwe Congress of Students' Union (Zicosu) national president Pijiwest Nhamburo said Government's intervention is timely.

"As students, we welcome the development. We feel honoured whenever our Government makes efforts to address the challenges we are facing as students," he said.

Last week, Government said State universities must set their full fees, including tuition and accommodation, at $5 000 and below per semester.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trespasser stones house owner

42 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

2 hrs ago | 945 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Shocking corruption at Passport Office

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Corruption: A national security threat

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe Commonwealth bid nears

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

All-out war on machete gangs

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

China to inject fresh funds into Zimbabwe economy?

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga, wife act to end feud

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe platinum leakages hurting national purse

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe doctors give up, trickle back to work

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Couple in $500,000 money-laundering scam

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mphoko's daughter slams Mnangagwa's govt for lack of respect

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF orientation project stinks

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Witchcraft, power in Zimbabwe politics

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Notorious machete gang members arrested

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Trump is a pierrot'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Residents flock mine to get travel passes

12 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Chaos at police station as junior cops defy seniors

19 hrs ago | 6880 Views

Mnangagwa faces serious challenges

23 hrs ago | 10383 Views

Econet wants to hike tariffs

23 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Obert Gutu dumps Khupe's MDC-T

23 hrs ago | 6533 Views

British govt issues travel warning to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7837 Views

Netone gives birth to Club 373

23 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu PF surges closer to its 5 million recruitment target as Chamisa fights to deliver SONA

23 hrs ago | 7109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days