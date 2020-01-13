Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

14 die in bus, lorry collision

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FOURTEEN people died on the spot when a General Bande bus collided, head-on, with a haulage truck near Shamu village along Harare-Mutare highway yesterday afternoon.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night confirmed the accident."Fourteen people died on the spot while 40 others sustained various injuries after an accident at the 218km peg along Harare-Mutare road. " he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said preliminary investigations indicate that the bus driver was speeding and the accident occurred as he was overtaking another vehicle.


Source - sundaynews

