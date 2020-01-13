Latest News Editor's Choice


Polad economic summit on the cards

by Staff reporter
POLITICAL leaders under the banner, Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) have set plans to engage various business and industry sector players to come up with economic reforms that will be key in reviving the economy.

In an interview, Polad Economic Committee chairperson Mr Trust Chikohora said they will soon hold an economic summit where they will meet the business community.

"As Polad, we decided that for the first quarter of 2020, our flagship event will be the Polad economic summit where we will bring together  major stakeholders of economic development. These are Confederations of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Chamber of Mines, consumer bodies like Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), development agencies like United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), international institutions like IMF, World Bank representatives and investor communities so that we can grapple with the question of the Zimbabwean economy," he said.

Mr Chikohora said the committee will also be visiting various economic sectors on fact finding mission.

Recently, Polad, which is composed of 2018 presidential election candidates except MDC-Alliance, established three committees namely, economic committee, re-engagement committee and constitutional and legislation committee.

Last year in December, President Mnangagwa met with Polad members at his farm in Kwekwe, before the members toured the thriving farm. During the meeting, President Mnangagwa urged members to focus on economic issues in order to improve the lives of citizens.


Source - sundaynews

